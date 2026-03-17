3 One-Hit Wonders From the 1990s That Made Us Start a Band

When it comes to starting a band, there are many steps. For a traditional rock group, you have to find a singer, a guitar player, a drummer, and a bassist or keys player. You have to write songs, book gigs. But before any of that can transpire, you have to feel the need to begin the project.

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On the chance that you’re out there searching in the world for that bit of energy, let us help. Here below, we wanted to highlight three songs that may just move you to start your own project. Indeed, these are three one-hit wonders from the 1990s that made us start a band.

“I Love You Always Forever” by Donna Lewis from ‘Now In A Minute’ (1996)

The lyrics of this song may not strike you, and the genre might not either. But what stands out about this track is a thing that can inspire you to do more with music. This song is just so catchy. It proves that one melody, one chorus can change your life. A hook that sticks in the head of a generation—just start a band, write it, and you’re golden!

“MMMBop” by Hanson from ‘Middle Of Nowhere’ (1997)

Whether or not you like the saccharine sweetness of this mid-90s pop song doesn’t totally matter in this case. What’s great about it is that the tune is the product of three brothers coming together and working toward a common goal. Family bands are amazing things and they give hope to all the other families out there that maybe things can work out for you and your siblings. Just add a little music to the equation.

“Flagpole Sitta” by Harvey Danger from ‘Where Have All the Merrymakers Gone?’ (1998)

The story behind this song is incredible. The Seattle rock band Harvey Danger’s vocalist Sean Nelson knew that DJ Marco Collins was a hit-maker. So, he waited outside the KNDD offices of Collins’ radio station in town and when Collins left work, Nelson handed him a CD. Well, Collins gave it a shot and the rest is history. For those who grew up in the 1990s, not only is the indie rock song inspiring, but so is its backstory. If Harvey Danger can make it, you can, too!

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