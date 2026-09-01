3 One-Hit Wonders From the 2000s We Hear All the Time in Shopping Malls and Grocery Stores

Some songs you just know are destined for overhead store stereos. You can just tell as soon as you hear them that their style, tone, or lyrics are perfect for customers out in the world shopping for clothes or one-a-day vitamins. Here below, we wanted to highlight three songs from earlier this century that make for the perfect browsing soundtrack. Indeed, these are three one-hit wonders from the 2000s we hear all the time in shopping malls and grocery stores.

“Bad Day” by Daniel Powter from ‘Daniel Powter’ (2005)

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Some songs are just so relatable that they can’t help but find an audience. That’s just what happened with this 2005 hit from Daniel Powter. There isn’t a person on the planet who doesn’t know what it feels like to have a bad day. So, when Powter put that idea into a piano-driven pop hit, the earth became his proverbial oyster. With his serene voice singing over 88 keys about a tough time—we’re all smitten with it. So, it’s no wonder the track appears so often on store speakers overhead.

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“Heaven” by Los Lonely Boys from ‘Los Lonely Boys’ (2003)

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When the Texas-born brother trio Los Lonely Boys hit the scene in the early 2000s, rock fans were excited. The three-piece showcased rollicking songs, expert musicianship, and that kind of genial chemistry that only comes with a family band. But while Los Lonely Boys could write songs that could rock your socks off, they also wrote tunes that were a bit more easily listening (aka perfect for shopping). For one of those, look no further than “Heaven” from the band’s self-titled debut LP.

“Who Let The Dogs Out?” by Baha Men from ‘Who Let The Dogs Out’ (2000)

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This is a song that—for whatever reason—puts people in a good mood. Hearing about all these dogs running out of their cages (or wherever it is they came from) puts a smile on people’s faces. And when people are in a good mood, stores are happy! And it’s for that very reason you might hear this track when you’re out at the grocery store or shopping mall. It’s all about the smiles.

Photo by Toni Anne Barson Archive/WireImage