3 Defining One-Hit Wonders From the 2010s That We All Love for One Reason or Another

The one-hit wonder is an interesting phenomenon. Some artists land a hit so massive that they never recover from it. The song overshadows them, and often, listeners know the tune but can’t name the singer. These one-off hits tend to be novelty songs, but not always. And though the recording artist may wind up with a brief moment in the spotlight, the song remains in the public consciousness for years, just like these one-hit wonders from the 2010s.

“Somebody That I Used To Know” by Gotye (Feat. Kimbra)

In 2013, Prince presented Gotye and Kimbra with the GRAMMY for Record of the Year. For an artist, this one event is all you need to hang your career on. But something else happened. As Prince opened the envelope to read the winner’s name, he said, “Oh, I love this song.” And he wasn’t wrong. “Somebody That I Used To Know” is the kind of one-hit wonder that makes you wonder what other gems are lurking in Goyte’s catalog.

No, you didn’t have to stoop so low,

Have your friends collect your records and then change your number.

Guess that I don’t need that, though

Now you’re just somebody that I used to know.

“Gangnam Style” by Psy

“Gangnam Style” grabbed hold of pop culture and wouldn’t let go. South Korean singer and rapper Psy emerged with one of the most infectious earworms of any one-hit wonder I can remember. And the video. Psy cycles through various tuxedos with a mock horse-riding dance and dark sunglasses. We now live in an age where songs go viral all the time. However, “Gangnam Style” went viral in 2012 and became the first YouTube video to reach one billion views. Psy’s hit helped globalize Korean culture and paved the way for K-pop artists like BTS and Blackpink.

Oppan Gangnam style.

“Fight Song” by Rachel Platten

When Rachel Platten wrote “Fight Song”, the singer was slugging it out on the road, playing sparsely attended house shows. She felt demoralized after a decade-long struggle to launch her music career. “I was in a particular low point,” she told ABC in 2015. “I needed to remind myself to not give up, that I still believed in myself and that I still had fight left.” Hopefully, Platten’s empowering anthem made her house gigs a thing of the past.

This is my fight song

Take back my life song

Prove I’m all right song.

Photo by Michael Tran/FilmMagic