3 One-Hit Wonders From the 60s We Know Your Dad Would Love

Dads are often on the move. They’re in the yard, on the couch, on the couch, in the yard, picking up dinner, on the couch, and in the garage sometimes. That’s a hectic schedule! But if you want to stop a dad in his tracks at any given moment, we have the trick. Put on a one-hit wonder from the 1960s and watch the appreciation cross over his face.

Videos by American Songwriter

Dads love one-hit wonders from the 1960s. There have been studies, essays written, and college courses constructed—all on the subject of dads loving the 1960s. But which one-hit wonders from the 60s might they appreciate most? That’s what we wanted to dive into here today. These are three one-hit wonders from the 60s we know your dad would love.

“Wipe Out” by The Surfaris from ‘Play’ (1963)

This rocking surf instrumental will get anyone smiling. It may even get your dad up off the sofa and air-surfing. You know, like air guitar, except he’s pretending to be on a surfboard riding a big wave. Musically, the 1963 track, which hit No. 12 on the Billboard Hot 100, is just fun. It’s been in plenty of movies and television shows since its release some 62 years ago (how time flies! Er, surfs!), and it remains an instrumental favorite today—especially by dads.

“Swingin’ On A Star” by Big Dee Irwin (Single, 1963)

Big Dee Irwin and Little Eva released this cover song in 1963, and it hit No. 38 on the Billboard Hot 100. They brought a doo-wop soul vibe to the tune, which was originally released in 1944 by multimedia star Bing Crosby. That version won an Academy Award for Best Original Song for its inclusion in the movie Going My Way. But Irwin and Little Eva’s version swings. It swangs. It hangs and dances. It’s more down-home, and it’s a people pleaser, for dads and beyond.

“Daddy’s Home” by Shep & The Limelites (Single, 1961)

This is an irresistible one-hit wonder from the 1960s for dad. Just look at the title! For that reason alone, it’s on this list. But the track, which was released as a single by Shep & The Limelites in 1961, is a sweet-sounding offering that gets you like an arrow from Cupid in the heart. The song was such a hit in its day that it peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100. That’s rarefied air for something so emotive and emotional. But hey, that’s why dads can get behind it even now!

Photo by RB/Redferns