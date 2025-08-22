Texas Country Artist Arrested on Murder Charges Following Deadly Shooting

Texas recording artist C’ing Jerome, who blends country and hip-hop to pioneer a style he calls “hood country,” is facing murder charges after admitting to shooting and killing a stranger on Monday, Aug. 18.

The 29-year-old musician, whose real name is Christopher Jerome Blanton Jr., told police he believed the victim, Cody Davontae Scott, had been following him.

C’ing Jerome Told Police He Felt Threatened By Victim

Just before 3 p.m. Monday, C’ing Jerome was apparently driving to his music studio when he noticed a gray car at a gas station off East Berry Street in Fort Worth. He spotted the same vehicle ahead of him moments later.

Feeling threatened, the “Funky Town Lullaby” singer pulled up beside the car and fired at least two shots after he claimed he saw the end of a pistol.

At least one of the shots hit Scott, 32, who crashed his vehicle into a utility pole. Medical officials took him to John Peter Smith Hospital in Fort Worth, where police said he died Tuesday (Aug. 19) in intensive care, the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reported.

“There was no confrontation. There was no road rage incident,” Fort Worth Police spokesperson Buddy Calzada told CBS News. “This individual that shot at this victim literally thought that they were either being followed or chased. They don’t know each other, they don’t have any kind of connection from the past.”

Scott, who ran a trucking business with his father, leaves behind a 6-month-old daughter. According to an arrest affidavit, two witnesses contradicted Blanton’s account that the victim had a gun.

Initial reports stated that Blanton was being held on $30,000 at the Fort Worth detention facility. However, Dallas rapper Dorrough informed his social media followers that C’ing Jerome was “finally on his way home.”

“What happened was an unfortunate situation, but I want to speak directly on CJ’s character,” Dorrough wrote on Instagram Wednesday (Aug. 20.) “This is a young man with a good heart, real morals, and real values. He’s about family, respect, and is one of the most solid people I’ve been around.”

With songs like “Barn Don’t Close,” “Beautiful Day,” and “Funky Town Lullaby,” C’ing Jerome had garnered about 3 million streams as of August 2023. That same year, he snagged a recording contract with Nashville-based Average Joes Entertainment.

Featured image via Instagram