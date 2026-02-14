3 One-Hit Wonders From the 70s To Love This Valentine’s Day

No matter how you slice it, Valentine’s Day is upon us. For some, that’s a lovely thing. It’s a day when you can share and celebrate love with your partner. For others, it’s a reminder that there is no one to split a box of chocolates with tonight—alas! But regardless of what your situation is this Valentine’s Day, you’re going to need music. We got you.

Here below, we wanted to explore three one-hit wonders that are simply perfect for Valentine’s Day. Three songs that understand you, whoever you are. Indeed, these are three one-hit wonders from the loving decade of the 70s for you to dig this February 14.

“Love Hurts” by Nazareth from ‘Hair Of The Dog’ (1974)

Let’s just get this out of the way. No matter how great some people’s Valentine’s Days are, many go terribly. Some even begin with the best of intentions and end up in ruin. Ever been out on a date to a nice restaurant and all of a sudden a fight breaks out? You said the wrong thing, and they said the wrong thing? Yeesh. And that’s even if you have a date for the night! Ugh. Okay, play the song. Love does hurt! It can be great. But it can hurt! Thanks, Nazareth.

“Fooled Around And Fell In Love” by Elvin Bishop from ‘Struttin’ My Stuff’ (1976)

Just a beautiful song. It’s both grateful and lamenting about the concept of love. The song knows that sweet feeling that you get when you’re smitten with another. But it also knows that the cliff is about the come. The Road Runner always gets the Coyote. Love will get you, too. Acme-style. But that’s okay. For, what is the saying? It’s better to have loved and lost than never to have loved at all! Elvin Bishop gets it!

“Tryin’ To Love Two” by William Bell from ‘Coming Back For More’ (1976)

This is both a very ambitious song and a cautionary tale. The singer is trying to love two people at once—it’s the dream of any industrious Valentine’s Day dater—but William Bell also says how hard that task can be. He needs to be three men, he says, and he needs a 30-hour day! Oh boy. Better cuddle up to your full-time love this Valentine’s Day, put on your favorite flick and get good at loving one.

Photo by Fin Costello/Redferns