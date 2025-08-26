3 One-Hit Wonders From the 70s Your Mom Would Love

Moms like old things. Moms like classic things. Moms like songs they can relate to, songs they grew up with. Songs with stories, hooks and a little bit of empowerment. After all, if music can help any mother out there, it’s worth it. Moms are the best! And here below, we wanted to dive into some music we think moms really love.

Indeed, we wanted to highlight three songs from the 1970s we think moms really dig. Not only that, but we wanted to explore three one-hit wonders from the decade. A trio of 70s one-hit wonders that we think moms will bop to, enjoy and want to play over and over again. These are three one-hit wonders from the 70s that moms dig.

“Lovin’ You” by Minnie Riperton from ‘Perfect Angel’ (1974)

A mother herself, Minnie Riperton is famous for being both a hit singer and for raising the famed actress and Saturday Night Live comedian Maya Rudolph. As for her musical career, Riperton is perhaps best known for the acoustic-driven tune “Lovin’ You”. The romantic ode showcases her beautiful fluttering voice and her delicate touch on the microphone. It’s a song everyone loves, from mothers to famous actresses.

“Because The Night” by Patti Smith from ‘Easter’ (1978)

Originally written by Bruce Springsteen, “The Boss” decided he didn’t want to include this track on the album he was working on at the time, so his engineer Jimmy Iovine convinced Springsteen to give the song to Patti Smith, whom Iovine was also recording with. The result was Smith’s only top-40 song, her sole bit of real commercial success. Known for her blend of poetry and rock, Smith’s version of the tune hit No. 13 on the Billboard Hot 100. It represents the proverbial cherry on her standout musical career sundae. It’s also a mom fan fave.

“Happy Days” by Pratt & McClain from ‘Pratt & McClain Featuring Happy Days’ (1976)

For anyone who grew up in the 1950s, the era this show is based on, or the 1970s, when this show aired, or who watched reruns on cable in the 1990s, the theme song “Happy Days” from the sit-com of the same name is beloved by all. From kids who enjoyed those reruns to the moms who enjoyed their kids enjoying those reruns. Of course, the track itself, which hit No. 5 on the Billboard Hot 100, is positive and pleasant all on its own. But thanks to its use as the theme song to the hit TV show, it’s an all-time classic. Moms know.

