How the Music Veterans in Mr. Mister Finally Broke Through With “Broken Wings”

We tend to think of 80s music as somewhat frivolous when compared to other eras. But that’s a broad generalization. Even when it comes to specific songs from the era that became runaway hits, things could get downright moody. Mr. Mister seemingly popped out of nowhere with a somewhat dour, urgent song in “Broken Wings” that went to the top of the charts. In actuality, the members of that group had been working for a while to get to that pinnacle.

Videos by American Songwriter

Turning the Pages

The story of Mr. Mister begins with a defunct band known as Pages. They formed in Phoenix in the late 70s as an outlet for musicians Richard Page (hence the name) and Steve George. Pages released three albums that received solid acclaim from critics and their fans.

But they couldn’t quite manufacture a breakthrough hit single that would give them the momentum they needed. Page and George decided this outfit had run its course. They moved on to doing session work in the early 80s, all while considering their next major move.

Page had the opportunity to become a fill-in lead singer for both Chicago and Toto during that stretch. Instead, he and George regrouped with Steve Farris and Pat Mastelotto to form Mr. Mister in 1984 with the idea of cultivating a sound that could compete with the hits of the day. Their debut album, I Wear The Face, didn’t do much. But their second album was another story.

A “Broken” Opportunity

In 1985, Mr. Mister returned with Welcome To The Real World. And they had an ace up their sleeve with the song “Broken Wings”. The music was built up from George’s evocative synths and Page’s insistent bass line. It conjures up a truckload of atmosphere before Page even sings a note.

John Lang, the band’s lyricist, created a story about the kind of all-encompassing romance that means everything to the people involved. The chorus borrows some lines from The Beatles’ classic “Blackbird.” “Broken Wings” soared once released in 1985, giving these veterans a sudden No. 1 hit that even they didn’t see coming.

Mr. Mister kept on rolling with two more Top 10s from Welcome To The Real World, including another chart-topper in “Kyrie”. Their hot streak ended when they tried to return for a follow-up album in 1987. But what an impressive run it was while it lasted.

Behind the Lyrics of “Broken Wings”

“Broken Wings” comes from the perspective of someone urgently trying to convince his significant other that theirs is a love worth protecting. He simplifies matters for her. “Baby, don’t understand,” he pleads. “Why we can’t just hold on to each other’s hands?’ He worries that their time is running out if they don’t come together.

“We can take what was wrong and make it right,” he promises. He goes all-in with his sentiments: “Baby, it’s all I know that you’re half of the flesh/And blood that makes me whole.” The chorus imagines a happy ending. “When we hear the voices sing,” Page sings. “The book of love will open up and let us in.”

The tone of the lyrics, veering between somber and hopeful, manages to perfectly mirror the intensity of the music. “Broken Wings” put Mr. Mister at the top of the pop world, an overnight sensation of a band that was actually many years in the making.

Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images