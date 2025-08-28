3 One-Hit Wonders From the 80s Your Dad Would Love

Was your dad a kid in the 1980s? Was that a formative time in his life? If the answer is yes, then we have a few songs here that we’re pretty certain he already loves. But if the answer is no, then not to worry. We think that your dad would like these songs anyway! Really, it doesn’t matter what era your dad came of age. These tracks are just for him. We’re sure of it.

It’s true, no dad can resist these three 80s one-hit wonders. In fact, dads are powerless in the face of these offerings. All they can do is tap their toes or maybe dance a little bit in their awkward-looking jeans. But if you’re looking for a few songs you can share with your dad that he’d love, well then you’ve come to the right place. These are three 80s one-hit wonders he’d adore.

“Genius Of Love” by Tom Tom Club from ‘Tom Tom Club’ (1981)

When this track, which hit No. 31 on the Billboard Hot 100, comes on, any dad in the area will begin to tell you about the Talking Heads and about how Tom Tom Club came from that group, almost like a sit-com spins off from another (think: Frazier from Cheers). But they will also tell you how they loved this song from the Tom Tom Club back in the day. The beat, the lyrics, the disco feel. Then, when your ears fall off, they’ll keep talking and talking and talking.

“Boys Night Out” by Timothy B. Schmit from ‘Timothy B’ (1987)

It doesn’t really matter what the song sounds like. If it has the title “Boys Night Out” then dads will likely love it. This 1987 tune from Timothy B. Schmit boasts a big 80s sound. In fact, if you look up 80s music, this song may appear in the dictionary definition. It’s self-serious, synth-driven, and overly saturated with affectionate feelings. But hey, back in the day, that worked—the track hit No. 25 on the Billboard Hot 100. And that’s likely thanks to a lot of spins from dads. Boys’ night out!

“Bust A Move” by Young MC from ‘Stone Cold Rhymin’ (1989)

Most dads want to believe they’re hip. Most dads think that they were cool when they were younger and that nothing has really changed since then. Sure, they’ve gotten a little older, a little heavier, a little less hairy on their heads, but what does that all matter in the long run? They can still… wait for it… bust a move! And dads will invariably want to prove that if and when this 1989 hit single comes on. The track, which hit No. 7 on the Billboard Hot 100, is a classic. For dads and beyond.

Photo by Gary Wolstenholme/Redferns via Getty Images