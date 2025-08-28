The Doors’ Robby Krieger Is Excited to Celebrate the Band’s 60th Anniversary With Show at L.A.’s “Magical” Greek Theatre

Doors guitarist Robby Krieger is preparing to play a special concert celebrating his famous band’s 60th anniversary. As previously reported, the show will take place October 30 at The Greek Theatre in Los Angeles, The Doors’ hometown.

Videos by American Songwriter

The concert will feature a full performance of the band’s 1970 album, Morrison Hotel, along with renditions of all The Doors’ hits from their back catalog.

[RELATED: The Doors’ Robby Krieger Marking the Band’s 60th Anniversary with L.A. Concert Showcasing the Morrison Hotel Album]

In a new press release, the 79-year-old Rock & Roll Hall of Famer reflected on his band’s history and enduring popularity.

“Sixty years or so ago when The Doors were happening, I had no idea that in the next century, we would still be talking about and playing The Doors records,” Krieger said. “I feel so blessed that just about every day someone stops me and recognizes me and wants to talk about The Doors and to thank me for making the music that they love still today. The people that recognize me seem to be getting nicer all the time…I like to say that it’s a good problem to have.”

Robby also noted that he’s looking forward to the upcoming show at historic theater.

“I love seeing people at the Greek even though I’ve never played there myself,” he shared. “I have seen many shows there and the sound is great, and it has a magical feel being out under the stars; like a more intimate Hollywood Bowl.”

Krieger and his solo band will be joined by various as-yet-unannounced guest singers at the October 30 event. Opening the show will be Tripform, a group that featuring Pablo Manzarek, son of late Doors keyboardist Ray Manzarek.

Tickets for the “A 60th Anniversary Doors Celebration” concert are available now.

Krieger Has Played a Series of Special Doors Shows in 2025

The October 30 concert will mark the culmination of a series of special concerts Krieger has played with his solo band in 2025 featuring full performances of various Doors albums in celebration of the group’s 60th anniversary.

In March, he launched a series of five monthly shows at the famed Sunset Strip club the Whisky a Go Go in West Hollywood, California. Each of the shows have featured Krieger and his solo group playing a different Doors album in its entirety.

Kreiger and his band played The Doors’ self-titled debut on March 29, L.A. Woman on April 26, Strange Days on May 29, Waiting for the Sun on June 28, and The Soft Parade on July 26.

At the April 26 concert, Doors drummer John Densmore, the band’s only other surviving original member, made a surprise appearance. John played drums on two L.A. Woman songs, “The WASP (Texas Radio and the Big Beat)” and “Riders on the Storm.”

On July 30, Krieger posted an Instagram message hinting that Densmore might join him at The Greek Theatre concert. The post featured a photo of Densmore playing with Robby in April. Accompanying the pic was a note that read, “Forever grateful I get to be on stage with John again, so you guys think we should do it more often?”

Krieger’s solo band features his son, Waylon, on lead vocals.

More About Morrison Hotel

Morrison Hotel, The Doors’ fifth studio effort, was released in February 1970. It featured the band’s classic song “Roadhouse Blues,” as well as such other enduring tunes as “Waiting for the Sun,” “Blue Sunday,” “Land Ho!,” and “Indian Summer.”

Morrison Hotel peaked at No. 4 on the Billboard 200. It went on to be certified platinum by the RIAA for sales of 1 million copies in the U.S.

(Photo by Alex Kluft)