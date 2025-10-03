3 One-Hit Wonders From the 90s That Should Have Been Huge

Life isn’t always fair. That lesson can be learned in any number of arenas, but one where it’s evident all the time is in the world of music. There are many bands we love as music fans that we think should be huge. But for some reason, they don’t get off the ground. Or if they do experience a little bit of success, they don’t or can’t follow it up. That’s just what we wanted to dive into here today. We wanted to highlight three musical acts from the 1990s that we loved but that never became giants. Three performers who, for whatever reason, never got the complete success they likely deserved. Indeed, these are three one-hit wonders from the 90s that should have been huge.

Videos by American Songwriter

Sinéad O’Connor

When Sinéad O’Connor released her rendition of the Prince song, “Nothing Compares 2 U”, the world seemed like it was her oyster. She had everything popular culture wanted from its stars. Talent, beauty, intrigue. But popularity for popularity’s sake wasn’t O’Connor’s game. She had more to say, and she was often relentlessly criticized for her stances on social issues. How could someone with all the gifts in the world throw them away on political issues? People couldn’t understand. Her career suffered as a result, but her reputation remains noble amongst fans today, even after her recent death.

Blind Melon

Blind Melon was on the rise in the mid-1990s, but then tragedy struck when frontman Shannon Hoon passed away far too early as a result of drug addiction. The world never got to see what the rock group could ultimately become. Famous for their tune, “No Rain”, which features an iconic and catchy guitar riff, Blind Melon was all over the radio and MTV in the 1990s. But the promise they displayed then was never fulfilled, sadly.

The Verve Pipe

When The Verve Pipe (not to be confused with the British-born outfit The Verve and their song “Bitter Sweet Symphony”) released their 1997 single, “The Freshman”, they experienced success like never before. The song, which is passionate, nostalgic, and forlorn, summed up the mood of the gloomy time period in many ways. Hearing it then (and now), it’s easy to think the band should have been one of the biggest of the 90s, and not just one-hit wonders. But the world is fickle and unpredictable!

Photo by Jamie Geysbeek / SRO PR