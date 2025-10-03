4 Country Songs That Celebrate the Truly Simple Things in Life

Country music is often about the everyday things in life. Country songs can celebrate big moments. But many country songs are about more common things, like front porches and beautiful sunsets. We picked four of our favorite country songs that celebrate the truly simple things in life.

“I Saw God Today” by George Strait

George Strait includes “I Saw God Today” on his 2008 Troubadour album. Written by Rodney Clawson, Monty Criswell, and Wade Kirby, the song is about finding God in daily living, instead of waiting for a momentous occasion.

The story begins with a man waiting for his daughter to be born, realizing as he anticipates her arrival that miracles happen every day.

“His fingerprints are everywhere / I just look down and stop and stare,” Strait sings. “Open my eyes and then I swear / I saw God today.”

“Sometimes we take a lot of things for granted. Especially anybody that’s had a child,” Strait says (via Songfacts). “When they first see that child – if they’re in the delivery room or not – it truly is a miracle. And you just realize that all of these things that God has given us, sometimes you just take for granted. But if you just step back and take a look around, you’ll see what beauty we have around us in the things that He has created for us.”

“That’s What I Love About Sundays” by Craig Morgan

Craig Morgan celebrates the beauty of the first day of the week in “That’s What I Love About Sundays”. It’s written by Adam Dorsey and Mark Narmore. It is on Morgan’s 2004 My Kind of Livin‘ album. “That’s What I Love About Sundays” immediately transports the listener to a lazy weekend afternoon.

The song says in part, “That’s what I love about Sunday / Cat-napping on the porch swing / You curled up next to me / The smell of jasmine wakes us up / Take a walk down a back road / Tackle box and a cane pole / Carve our names in that white oak / I’ll steal a kiss as the sun fades / That’s what I love about Sunday.”

“Where The Green Grass Grows” by Tim McGraw

Tim McGraw’s “Where The Green Grass Grows is from his 1997 Everywhere album. The song, about enjoying a simple life in the country, is written by Jess Leary and Craig Wiseman.

“Where The Green Grass Grows” is about trading the hustle and bustle of city life for a much simpler time and place. It says, “I’m gonna live where the green grass grows / Watch my corn pop up in rows / Every night be tucked in close to you / Raise our kids where the good Lord’s blessed / Point our rocking chairs towards the west / Plant our dreams where the peaceful river flows /Where the green grass grows.”

“Blessed” by Martina McBride

There probably isn’t a country song that celebrates the simple things in life more than Martina McBride’s “Blessed.” Brett James, Troy Verges, and Hillary Lindsey are the writers on “Blessed”, for McBride’s 2001 Greatest Hits record. The song is about truly enjoying what one has, instead of looking for more.

The song begins with, “I get kissed by the sun each morning / Put my feet on a hardwood floor / I get to hear my children laughing down the hall through the bedroom door / Sometimes I sit on my front porch swing just soaking up the day / I think to myself, I think to myself, this world is a beautiful place / I have been blessed.”

