3 One-Hit Wonders From the Early 80s That Hit No. 1

In the early 80s, one-hit wonders were all the rage. Because popular music changed so dramatically from the 70s to the 80s, there was a lot of room for new talent. Sometimes that talent stuck, sometimes that talent only enjoyed its 15 minutes in the sun (aka became a one-hit wonder). But we’re here to extend that 15 minutes!

That’s right, we’re here to take time to highlight a few one-hit wonders from the early 80s that earned their name. Indeed, these one-hit wonders hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. Not only were they great songs, but they were popular, too! These are three one-hit wonders from the early 80s that topped the charts.

“Come On Eileen” by Dexys Midnight Runners from ‘Too-Rye-Ay’ (1983)

The song is about escaping a small town for the sake of adventure and finding, well, yourself. It’s no wonder this track hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. It’s inspiring and it’s forward-thinking. Kick off the shackles that hold you down and push ahead. Push forward. Go, go, go! Come on, Eileen! Take my hand! Let’s blow this popsicle stand!

“Maniac” by Michael Sembello from ‘Bossa Nova Hotel’ (1983)

While this No. 1, chart-topping song seems like it might be about a crazy person. It’s really about a person crazy for dancing. Okay, maybe you’re not a maniac. But maybe you are one when you put your dancing shoes on and hit the club. Well, then this tune is for you. It’s lively, skeleton-shaking, and the perfect early 80s tune to get you up out of your chair and moving!

“Mickey” by Toni Basil from ‘Word Of Mouth’ (1982)

And then once you’re out of your chair and you need another dance hit, put on “Mickey” from the cheerleading drill sergeant Toni Basil. Not only is this one of the catchiest songs of all time (just ask Wayne Campbell from Wayne’s World), but it’s one that makes you feel nostalgic. It brings you back to the time and place when you heard it first. Like… when you were watching Wayne’s World.

Photo by Brian Cooke/Redferns