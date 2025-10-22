Brooks & Dunn Condemn AI-Generated “Slop”: “An Epidemic of Misinformation”

With the age of AI upon us, there is no stopping the onslaught of pictures, videos, and music produced. Even as politicians, actors, and artists warn of the dangers of AI, the technology has practically taken over social media, offering videos like Elvis Presley winning the Daytona 500. Although most AI material is harmless, country music duo Brooks & Dunn recently spoke out against the technology, deeming it nothing short of “Slop.”

Posting a statement on their Instagram page, Brooks & Dunn explained how AI often tricked fans into believing a new album or tour was on the way. “The internet’s gotten pretty wild lately. Seems like ‘AI’ can make anybody say or do just about anything these days. We’ve seen fake tour announcements, fake albums, fake hospital stories, even fake movies and documentaries.”

Brooks & Dunn Consider AI A “Beast” Out Of Its “Cage”

Having to constantly battle AI with the truth, Brooks & Dunn considered the new wave of AI to be an epidemic. “There is an epidemic of misinformation being distributed to countless sites across the internet. We’re working non-stop to eliminate the problem, but the sheer volume is overwhelming. Unfortunately, we can’t control it all.”

While Brooks & Dunn did their best to battle the false claims and rumors, they urged fans to stay vigilant. “Welcome to the era of ungoverned, AI-generated falsehoods. If you see something with our name or face on it that didn’t come straight from our verified official accounts, don’t fall for it.”

Outside of calling AI the “Machine”, Brooks & Dunn added another name for the technology in the captions, writing, “AI… ‘The beast is outta the cage’ ….can’t believe what you read, can’t believe what you see!”

With AI expanding its capabilities, many stars have criticized its use and warned about the dangers it could pose. As technology continues to blur the line between truth and fabrication, Brooks & Dunn’s warning feels less like nostalgia and more like a call for awareness. In an era where reality can change with a few keystrokes, their message is clear – trust your eyes less, and your instincts more.

(Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for CMA)