3 One-Hit Wonders That 90s Kids Still Get Stuck in Their Heads Today

Sometimes you hear a song and it gets stuck in your head. You try to do everything you can to get it out. But then there are those tracks you love, tunes you want in your brain. Maybe they remind you of a better time. Either way, they’ve made a home in your noggin. That’s just what we wanted to dive into here. We wanted to examine songs from back in the day that are good at being memorable. So much so that they find a place to stay in your cranium. Indeed, these are three one-hit wonders that 90s kids still get stuck in their heads today.

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“Unbelievable” by EMF from ‘Schubert Dip’ (1990)

Some songs are simply just conjured up when you hear a single spoken word. From there, they remain stuck in your head for the rest of the day. EMF’s 1990 offering “Unbelievable” is one of those tunes. If in conversation someone says the word “unbelievable”, chances are you start singing the tune in your head. It’s just a fact of nature. A truth of science. Like gravity or love.

“What Is Love” by Haddaway from ‘The Album’ (1993)

Speaking of love, Haddaway is trying to get to the bottom of that subject on his fabulous 1993 offering, “What Is Love?” He asks an essential question and as listeners we start to answer it in our heads before even thinking about what we’re doing. Suddenly, the singer has us in the palm of his hand. His song begins to twist and turn in our brains. What is love, what is love? And his booming voice makes sure it sticks in our brains that much longer.

“The Rhythm Of The Night” by Corona from ‘The Rhythm Of The Night’ (1995)

As soon as you hear Corona’s 1995 single “The Rhythm Of The Night”, you want to hear more. Suddenly, you’re searching for the rhythm of everything, in everything. Dancing becomes your top priority and Corona is your eternal dance partner. What a great idea for a song. It will stay with us for the rest of time!

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