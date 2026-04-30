3 One-Hit Wonders That Anyone Who Was Young in the 80s Will Remember

The 1980s had numerous one-hit wonders. Without even doing extensive research, it just feels like this decade has way more than its fair share of one-off hits. Perhaps it was a change in the industry that focused on earning chart-toppers or the pop takeover of pretty much every genre. Whatever the cause, the 80s had too many one-hit wonders to compile into one, digestible list. So, if you were a child of the 80s, and you want to look back on some memorable one-hit wonders, revisit the three below. It’s not an exhaustive list, but they are among the most popular.

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[RELATED: 3 One-Hit Wonders From the 1980s That Found Success Over a Year After They Hit the Airwaves]

“I Ran (So Far Away)” — Flock Of Seagulls

Flock Of Seagulls’ “I Ran (So Far Away)” is a quintessential one-hit wonder. Though the band had other hits, it’s this one they are most known for in the mainstream. In fact, most listeners couldn’t name another Flock Of Seagulls song.

This song had no trouble finding success with its earworm melody and driving rhythm—everything that was great about 80s music. It epitomized the era, earning its rightful place at the top end of the charts.

“867-5309/Jenny” — Tommy Tutone

“867-5309/Jenny” is another song that comes to mind instantly when thinking of the 80s. Listeners who grew up in this era have fondly remembered it and passed it down to the younger generations. This hit has endured for quite a while thanks to its catchiness.

Tommy Tutone delivered not only a memorable chorus but also a cultural tagline. The title line of this song has become a sound bite that has extended beyond the song’s success. Many listeners only know the melody that plays behind the famous phone number.

“The Safety Dance” — Men Without Hats

Every generation seems to have its dance. While the modern generation looks to TikTok and other socials for guidance, it was Men Without Hats that taught 80s kids how to dance with “Safety Dance.” Though it isn’t exactly the same as a formally recognized dance move, these lyrics advocated for freedom of expression in the new wave scene.

This song was written as a plea for bouncers to end their ban on “pogo dancing” in new wave clubs. In return, this one-hit wonder became the titular sound of the 80s dance scene. If you grew up in the 80s, you probably remember this culturally defining track.

(Photo by Fin Costello/Redferns)