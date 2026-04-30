Ella Langley Wins 2026 Powerhouse Award and Names the One Singer She Would Collaborate With

When presenting the Powerhouse Award at the Billboard Women in Music event, there was no better recipient than Ella Langley. Landing No. 1 hits with “You Look Like You Love Me”, the singer expanded her stardom with “Choosin’ Texas”, which also topped the charts. If that wasn’t enough, her newest album, Dandelion, brought Langley to the top of the Billboard 200. Completely shocked, Langley recently discussed her success.

Videos by American Songwriter

Walking down the red carpet at the event, Langley simply soaked in the atmosphere. It wasn’t that long ago that she shared Dandelion with fans on April 10. Although loving what she created on the album, she was still anxious about what fans would say. But it didn’t take long before the charts put those feelings to rest.

Make what that you love and see where it goes. 🌼@ellalangleymsic talks about her music skyrocketing and who she most wants to collaborate with as Billboard Women in Music's POWERHOUSE.



Watch Billboard Women in Music now at https://t.co/YJXv8pO3NK pic.twitter.com/UTX1gVZ4yi — billboard (@billboard) April 30, 2026

Speaking with Billboard about what it meant to receive the Powerhouse Award, Langley said, “I feel like it means kicking down all those doors for so many years. It did not go to waste. I’m just excited to be here with so many women that I not only admire but look up to. And just to get to everyone in person and be in the room with people I admire so much.”

[RELATED: Lainey Wilson Gushes Over Ella Langley at Billboard Women in Music Event: “Y’all Ain’t Seen Nothing”]

The One Singer Ella Langley Would Love To Collaborate With

While watching her dreams of stardom become a reality, Langley noted that she only focused on putting out music that she loved. “I think you hope for the best when you are putting out music. But for me, I’m just putting out music that I love and that I want to sing every night. And to see what this record has done and continues to do blows my mind.”

Langley always wished for a hit song, but even when it came – she was still in shock. “I don’t think you can ever expect something to do what ‘Choosin’ Texas’ has done. It feels like my birthday almost.”

With her star rising and success opening every door in the industry, Langley is quickly becoming the kind of artist who could land just about any collaboration she wants. So when Billboard asked who she’d most like to work with, the hitmaker took a moment before answering, “Rihanna.”

As for what Langley would ask from Rihanna, she insisted, “All she would have to do is show up. Just hang out. Maybe just breathe on the track.”

Now firmly established as one of country music’s top stars, Langley has the kind of momentum that could turn any dream collaboration into reality. And building a career that feels limitless, she continues to raise the bar not just for country music but herself.

(Photo by Christopher Polk/Billboard via Getty Images)