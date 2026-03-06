3 One-Hit Wonders That Are Actually Perfect Songs

Some of the best songs, especially in the 80s and 90s, were one hit wonders. It’s cool to have a bunch of hits, but I do think there’s something special about creating something that’s lasting and memorable. Even if, and almost especially if, it’s your only claim to fame. Here are some of the best one-hit wonders ever, in my opinion.

“Come On Eileen” by Dexys Midnight Runners

“Come On Eileen” may have been Dexys Midnight Runners’ only song to reach the Top 40, but as far as one-hit wonders go, this one is pretty iconic. The popular 80s tune has appeared in several films and shows (The Perks of Being A Wallflower, Take Me Home Tonight, SNL), for one. It also went on to win Single of the Year for the UK in 1982. However, the song almost wasn’t released.

Frontman Kevin Rowland told M Magazine, “By the time the song was finished, my confidence in it had really been knocked, and when the record label said they didn’t want to release it, I didn’t put up much of a fight.” However, he revealed it was a “radio plugger” that convinced the label to give Eileen a shot.

“Funkytown” by Psuedo Echo

Real 80s music fans can recognize the synth riff throughout “Funkytown” from anywhere – I certainly can! What you might not know, though, is that the Pseudo Echo version is actually a cover of another song from the disco era. This funky tune took the charts by storm globally in 1985. It gave Pseudo Echo their very own No. 1 in Australia and New Zealand, and became a top ten hit in other countries. Lead singer Brian Canham shared with The Note that 40 years later, the song still hits for him. “I’m unbelievably proud of the serendipity behind it,” he said, promoting the group’s 2025 tour.

“You Get What You Give” by New Radicals

This one is one of my all-time favorites. The song’s message, combined with the upbeat production, is just everything when you’re having a rough day or need a little musical pick-me-up. Released just before the start of the early 2000s, the song gets pretty political, talking about the “rip off FDA” and “big bankers buying.” I usually wouldn’t say that a pop song can pull off those types of themes. However, this one clearly resonated with people. It reached No. 5 on the charts in Canada and New Zealand, and made the Top 40 in other countries.

