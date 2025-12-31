3 One-Hit Wonders That Are Perfect for Your New Year’s Eve Celebration

It’s time for the calendar to officially turn. Was 2025 a good year? Who cares, it’s gone now, buddy boy! We had some laughs, we had some tears. We saw some horrible things, but we had the time of our lives. Let’s move on. But what should we move on to? Well, we’ve got just the idea. Music! One-hit wonders! New Year’s Eve!

That’s right, party fans. We’ve got just the thing for your New Year’s Eve playlist, and it isn’t 1,000 more versions of “Auld Lang Syne”. No, we’ve got three one-hit wonders that you’re going to want to slide into your headphones, ear buds, stereo speakers, DJ request emails, or however you listen to your favorite tunes. Indeed, these are three one-hit wonders for your NYE celebration!

“Turn The Beat Around” by Vicki Sue Robinson from ‘Never Gonna Let You Go’ (1976)

When things aren’t going your way, you need a fresh start. You need a new year, a new blank slate, and you need to turn the beat around. That’s right! If you need to lift your spirits after something you hoped for doesn’t come to pass, then you need Vicki Sue Robinson and her track, “Turn The Beat Around”, which hit No. 10 on the Billboard Hot 100. It will get your mind in the right mood to change things up!

“Kiss In The Dark” by Pink Lady from ‘Pink Lady’ (1979)

This disco song, which just cracked the Top 40 and hit No. 37 on the Billboard Hot 100, is the kind of thing to get your heart pumping. Ironically, that may or may not be what you need when you’re with your date for the evening, and you’re trying to, well, kiss in the dark. But at least this track can provide the ice breaker you may need!

“The Future’s So Bright, I Gotta Wear Shades” by Timbuk 3 from ‘Greetings From Timbuk3’ (1986)

You know what the best part about the new year is? Having the confidence that it’s going to be the best year yet. You’re going to achieve your dreams, meet new friends, and make more money. What could go wrong? Nothing! Yes, the future IS so bright that you have to wear shades? And you can thank Timbuk 3 and this track, which hit No. 19 on the Billboard Hot 100, for reminding you!

