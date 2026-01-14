3 One-Hit Wonders You Forgot Had Incredible Lyrics

When you think of one-hit wonder songs, it’s not uncommon to think immediately of the lyrics. But often it’s thought that those lyrics would be silly or goofy. There has got to be some reason an unknown artist rocketed up the charts, right?

Videos by American Songwriter

Well, that’s not always the case. Sometimes the song lyrics from a one-hit wonder song can be interesting, even profound. That’s just what we wanted to dive into below. Indeed, these are three one-hit wonders you likely forgot had incredible lyrics.

“Loving You” by Minnie Riperton from ‘Perfect Angel’ (1974)

In the history of recorded music, there are roughly two trillion songs written about love. Whether it’s heartbreak or infatuation, love is a common theme in most songs. But on this tune from Minnie Riperton, she may just express most clearly what it feels like to be in love. From her tone to her performance, it’s all love. But then, when you look at the lyrics, you see even more deeply how great a composition this is. Sings Minnie Riperton, “No one else can make me feel / The colors that you bring / Stay with me while we grow old / And we will live each day in springtime.“

“Angel Of The Morning” by Merrilee Rush & The Turnabouts from ‘Angel Of The Morning’ (1968)

When you hear this song, on the surface, it just seems like a sweet tune between lovers. But when you dig down into it, you hear that the female singer is actually directing the show. Of course, that’s not hard to imagine today, but in 1968, that was quite the unusual proposition in a pop song. Still, Merrilee Rush projects confidence and assuredness, singing, “There’ll be no strings to bind your hands / Not if my love can’t bind your heart / There’s no need to take a stand / For it was I who chose to start.“

“Baby Got Back” by Sir Mix-A-Lot from ‘Mack Daddy’ (1992)

Speaking of covert messages in songs, that’s just what was going on here with Sir Mix-A-Lot. At a time when most magazine cover models were skinny almost beyond measure, the Seattle rapper made a statement, saying that people with curves deserved the spotlight, too. And ever since, millions and millions of people have been agreeing with the Grammy-winning song. On it, Mix raps, “To the beanpole dames in the magazines / You ain’t it, Miss Thing / Give me a sista, I can’t resist her / Red beans and rice didn’t miss her.“

Photo by ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images