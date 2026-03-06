3 One-Word Classic Rock Songs From 1982 We Must Remember

Some songs you just have to keep holding onto. While it can be easy for tracks to fall through the cracks in today’s world of never-ending musical choices, as music fans there are some songs we can’t see let go or be replaced. We have to take a stand somewhere!

And here is that somewhere! That’s right, we wanted to dive back into the annals of history and remember three rock songs that should always be top of mind when making any playlist. Indeed, these are three one-word classic rock songs from 1982 we must always remember!

“Thriller” by Michael Jackson from ‘Thriller’ (1982)

How many times can a song change the paradigm? Michael Jackson was taking pop music to new heights with seemingly every track he released into the ether. And when “Thriller” came around, not only did the song continue that trend, but the music video helped to reshape how people thought of the medium and its very possibilities. More recently, footage from that vid has become a popular social media meme. For a song that felt like a movie, this classic won’t be going anywhere soon.

“Africa” by Toto from ‘Toto IV’ (1982)

You might not think of this particular song as an essential one to save, but when you look at the number of YouTube views for this track, you might have another idea coming. Indeed, well over one billion streams can’t be wrong! And of course, Toto’s “Africa”, when you get down to it, is impressively catchy and quite satisfying. It’s a song you can sing loudly in the shower and one you can dance to with friends.

“Maneater” by Hall & Oates from ‘H 2 O’ (1982)

Like the tune above, “Maneater” may not spring to the top of our minds when considering tracks to save forever, but let’s reconsider, shall we? First off, Hall & Oates, despite any feud that may be going on now, is essential listening. Master songwriters, their vocal harmonies are charming and delightful. And the lyrics to this offering are both magnetic and silly. You can sing along and snicker all at once at the idea of a “maneater!”

Photo by Rob Verhorst/Redferns