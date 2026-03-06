Born on This Day in 1947, an Underrated Session Singer and Actress Who Was the First British White Singer To Be Signed to Motown

Few musicians can say they worked with the likes of Elton John and Dusty Springfield. Fewer could say they were formally signed to the iconic label, Motown Records. All of the above were the case for Kiki Dee, an English pop star known for being a pioneer of blue-eyed soul. Dee worked with Elton John in 1976 for the duet “Don’t Go Breaking My Heart” and also “True Love” in 1993, as well as her session vocal work with Dusty Springfield. In 1970, Dee became the first white British person to be signed by the illustrious Motown Records, and she released her first single that year.

Videos by American Songwriter

Kiki Dee was born on this very day, March 6, 1947. Let’s celebrate her birthday by looking back at her amazing career.

Remembering Kiki Dee

Pauline Matthews, better known as Kiki Dee, was born on March 6, 1947, in Bradford, West Riding of Yorkshire, England. As a child, she won a talent contest and by 16 years old, she had her first professional job in entertainment. Dee has said that she was inspired by Elvis Presley and that, through her older brother, Presley became her introduction to music in the 1950s.

As a teen, Dee sang with dance bands in her hometown. A record scout would eventually find her, leading to her audition and eventual signing to Fontana Records in 1963.

In the 1960s, Dee worked extensively as a session singer. Notably, she sang backup of Dusty Springfield. She released a number of singles, from “Early Night” to “Why Don’t I Run Away From You”, which were successful but not megahits on the charts. She recorded her debut album in 1968.

In 1970, Dee would become the first white British musician to be signed by Motown in the United States, and she released her first single with the label that year. Soon after, she signed with Elton John’s label, The Rocket Record Company, which bolstered her success in the UK. A number of hits she enjoyed during the 1970s were “Amoureuse” and “I’ve Got The Music In Me”. In 1976, Dee recorded a duet with John titled “Don’t Go Breaking My Heart”. The song was a No. 1 hit globally and catapulted Dee to international fame. She would later become a support act for Queen.

In the 1980s, Dee launched a comeback. She performed at Live Aid in 1985. In the 1990s, she would reunite with John for another duet, titled “True Love”.

Kiki Dee still performs today, now with guitarist Carmelo Luggeri.

Photo by Gus Stewart