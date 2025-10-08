3 Phenomenal Melodies From the 1960s That Aren’t Credited to Lennon or McCartney

John Lennon and Paul McCartney are often considered the greatest songwriting duo of all time. For the most part, Lennon was seemingly the lyrical wit, and McCartney was the masterful melody constructor. Needless to say, their partnership was highly productive, as The Beatles scored 20 No. 1 hits on the Billboard Hot 100. However, the 1960s hosted a plethora of songs with incredible melodies. Here are three that aren’t credited to John Lennon or Paul McCartney.

Videos by American Songwriter

“The Sound of Silence” by Simon & Garfunkel

Released in 1964, Simon & Garfunkel‘s single “The Sound of Silence” is arguably one of the most beautifully depressing songs of all time. Its melancholic melody wraps itself around one like a warm blanket, and consequently, this song remains a staple in seeking solace.

We likely don’t need to remind you of this song’s significance to the general public upon its release, but we will anyway. Following its release, Simon & Garfunkel’s single became a smash hit, peaking at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 for two weeks. It remained on the chart for a total of 14 weeks.

“Somethin’ Stupid” by Frank & Nancy Sinatra

Playful, romantic, and ever-so charming are seemingly the three words that best describe Frank Sinatra and Nancy Sinatra’s 1967 duet “Somethin’ Stupid”. The power in this song is not only in the melody itself, but also in the way Frank and Nancy sing it effortlessly and as if there is nothing in the moment except the music, the words, and each other.

Released in 1967, this father-daughter duet won over the United States, seemingly thanks to the reasons we listed above. At its height, Frank and Nancy Sinatra’s single peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. Thanks to this No. 1 hit, Frank and Nancy became the only father-daughter act to reach No. 1 on the chart.

“I Love You More Than Words Can Say” by Otis Redding

Outside of pop and soft rock, R&B and soul are arguably home to the prettiest melodies in music. In our opinion, that is. Nevertheless, an R&B song attesting to that point of view is Otis Redding‘s 1967 single “I Love You More Than Words Can Say”.

Even if Otis Redding didn’t sing this song, one could still likely hear the yearning, crying, and pleading embedded in this melody. It’s tailor-made for a certain type of sadness. Following its release, Redding’s single peaked at No. 30 on the Billboard Hot Rhythm & Blues Singles chart. Furthermore, it also peaked at No. 78 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Photo by Elaine Mayes/Getty Images