3 Pondering Love Songs From Bruce Springsteen

Though Bruce Springsteen is most known for endearing himself to the working class with his rousing anthems, he has his fair share of love songs. Yes, The Boss has found himself in the throes of love several times across his tenure. He documented those experiences in the three stellar songs, below.

1. “I’m on Fire”

Naturally, “I’m on Fire” had to be included in this list. Springsteen lays his love and/or lust out on the table. I’m on fire, he sings, making it pretty clear what he’s after. Many rock songs have covered sexual attraction, but few are as intoxicating as this track is.

Tell me now, baby, is he good to you?

And can he do to you the things that I do? Oh no

I can take you higher

Oh, oh, oh, I’m on fire

2. “Two Hearts”

Springsteen sings about the resiliency of love in “Two Hearts.” Even in the wake of heartache, we find a way to love again. Springsteen backs up that idea with stories of people he’s crossed paths with. Seen a little girl crying along the way / She’d been hurt so bad said she’d never love again / Someday your crying girl will end / And you’ll find once again, he sings.

Two hearts are better than one

Two hearts girl get the job done

Two hearts are better than one

3. “If I Should Fall Behind”

Relationships are often all about timing. At least, that’s what Springsteen sings about in “If I Should Fall Behind.” He assures his love interest that he will be there waiting if they should be separated. In return, he asks her to do the same for him. It’s as moving an expression of devotion as we’ve ever heard.

We said we’d walk together baby come what may

That come the twilight should we lose our way

If as we’re walkin a hand should slip free

I’ll wait for you

And should I fall behind

Wait for me

