Watch Bruce Springsteen Join Bon Jovi for Knockout Performances of “Who Says You Can’t Go Home” & “The Promised Land”

The stars will be out this Sunday for the 2024 Grammy Awards at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California. Before the Grammy festivities, many of those same stars took time on Friday to honor Jon Bon Jovi in downtown Los Angeles.

MusiCares Person of the Year Gala paid tribute to Bon Jovi. Several talented musicians celebrated the legendary rockstar. Bruce Springsteen, Jelly Roll, Sammy Hagar, Melissa Etheridge, and Damiano David were some of the big names in attendance. The former joined forces with Bon Jovi on stage to perform “Who Says You Can’t Go Home” and “The Promised Land.”

As you might expect, the collaboration was applauded by fans across social media. Although, it took those in attendance some nudging to loosen up.

“As I look out here at all you tuxedoed music executives, quick reminder: This here is a Bon Jovi concert, we don’t sit down,” Bon Jovi said via The Hollywood Reporter.

Bruce Springsteen joins Bon Jovi for a performance of “Who Says You Can’t Go Home” at the MusiCares Person of the Year event pic.twitter.com/CBsvQkTtQW — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) February 3, 2024

One X user said “JON SOUNDS GREAT!!!!”— a sentiment shared by many fans across X, formerly known as Twitter. Another fan stated, “What an amazing performance!

Fans Show Support for Bruce Springsteen After Mother’s Passing

One user highlighted how it’s “Nice to see Bruce out so soon after the passing of his mother.”

Springsteen took to social media on Thursday to share some heartbreaking news. Springsteen’s mother, Adele, passed away on Wednesday at the age of 98.

“I remember in the morning mom hearing your alarm clock ring,” he wrote in the caption of an Instagram video where Adele can be seen dancing. “I’d lie in bed and listen to you getting ready for work, the sound of your makeup case on the sink. And the ladies at the office all lipstick, perfume and rustling skirts, how proud and happy you always looked walking home from work.”

