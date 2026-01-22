3 Pop Classics From 1967 You Almost Forgot About Until Now

The great thing about being reintroduced to an old song is that it’s a little like discovering them all over again. There was no shortage of pop classics in 1967, leaving many gems lost among enduring hits by Aretha Franklin, The Beatles, and The Doors. But how many times have you forgotten about a song, only to have its entire lyric suddenly burst from your lips? Instant karaoke! Sometimes, all that’s required is a little nudge.

So consider this your nudge. Here are three pop classics from 1967 you almost forgot about until now.

“Love Is Here And Now You’re Gone” by The Supremes

In March 1967, The Supremes landed their ninth U.S. No. 1 single. Written by Motown’s reliable hitmakers Holland-Dozier-Holland, the track features spoken word by Diana Ross. There’s an urgency to the breakup song. As the groove lurches forward, with Baroque orchestration and Motown’s signature, relentless rhythm, Ross details the early stages of a failing romance. It was recorded in Los Angeles as Motown expanded its operation, forever losing the grit that made the Detroit recordings so special.

You close the door to your heart

And you turned the key

Locked your love away from me.

“Incense And Peppermints” by Strawberry Alarm Clock

Though “Incense And Peppermints” became a huge hit in 1967, the song quickly faded. As Strawberry Alarm Clock’s career waned in the 1970s, guitarist Ed King headed South and soon joined Lynyrd Skynyrd. He’s responsible for the iconic guitar riff in “Sweet Home Alabama,” a well-worn Southern rock staple that’s certainly one you haven’t forgotten. But “Incense And Peppermints” often gets overlooked among the many other psychedelic hits from the late 60s. My favorite lyric from this song:

Incense and peppermints, meaningless nouns

Turn on, tune in, turn your eyes around.

“Never My Love” by The Association

What I enjoy most about this song is its blending of soft rock and psychedelia. Like a tune teetering on the edge of one era just before the next takes place. The track features the Wrecking Crew, the Los Angeles session collective responsible for helping Phil Spector achieve his Wall of Sound. Written by brothers Don and Dick Addrisi, “Never My Love” remains a dreamy little gem from 1967. So, will you ever forget about this song? Never, my love.

How can you think love will end

When I’ve asked you to spend your whole life with me?

Photo by CBS via Getty Images