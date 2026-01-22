3 Bands From Seattle’s Post-Grunge Scene That Should Be in the Hall of Fame

There’s been a renewed interest in Seattle music lately, thanks to the recent induction of grunge band Soundgarden into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. Music fans are remembering the city’s impact on rock history and popular culture at large. Heck, with the cyclical nature of things, grunge may be back soon!

But below, we wanted to highlight some great rock bands from the Pacific Northwest that arose post-grunge. While bands like Nirvana, Pearl Jam, and Soundgarden are in the Hall of Fame now, these groups may just get there one day.

Death Cab For Cutie

Ben Gibbard’s brand of cerebral rock music took the world by storm around the turn of the 21st century. After hearing what he could do with an acoustic guitar and a lyric, many wanted to emulate the artist and try their hand at poetry set to melody. Not only did Gibbard have success in Death Cab For Cutie, but he also enjoyed success in his digital music project, The Postal Service. But it’s likely Death Cab that he’s most associated with, what with their 10 albums and eight Grammy nominations.

Modest Mouse

While most music fans may think of Death Cab first when it comes to signature Seattle bands post-grunge, it’s Modest Mouse that Death Cab’s Ben Gibbard has said helped to kick-start the city’s music scene after the mid-90s. It was Modest Mouse’s brand of brash, irreverent music that helped kick the cobwebs off the city still mourning the death of Kurt Cobain. Indeed, the multi-time Grammy-nominated Modest Mouse knew how to party. Thanks to bold images and off-kilter sounds, they rose up from the grunge rubble.

Band Of Horses

Band Of Horses had a moment in the 2000s. Lead vocalist Ben Bridwell boasted a magnetism and a charm that could engage anyone. At a time when Seattle was experiencing so much difficulty and darkness post-grunge, the band’s LP, Everything All the Time, and its hit single, “The Funeral”, came out at just the right time. Bridwell’s voice hung like a ghost and rang out like a bell you didn’t want to fade.

Photo by Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images