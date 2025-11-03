3 Pop Songs From 2004 That Are Still So Much Fun To Listen To

Sometimes you just have to have a little fun. You deserve it! Have that extra slice of cake, put on that television show for an extra episode or two. Or put on that music that just puts a smile on your face. It’s rough out there. Life is—what is the quote—nasty, brutish, and short? Well, you might as well listen to the songs that float your boat! That’s just what we wanted to do here. We wanted to dive into three songs from the early 2000s that get our juices flowing. A trio of pop tracks from 2004, to be more specific, and dive into tracks that knew how to have a good time. Indeed, these are three pop songs from 2004 that are just fun.

“Since U Been Gone” by Kelly Clarkson from ‘Breakaway’ (2004)

While this song may not be a barrel of laughs, what’s just super fun about this track is the chorus. It’s one of those that you can belt out on your own while driving down the highway, or you can sing with friends, arm in arm, in one of those cathartic chants after a bad breakup or something else formative. Kelly Clarkson brings a pop-punk (emphasis on the pop) energy to this hit single. It’s just fun!

“Hollaback Girl” by Gwen Stefani from ‘Love. Angel. Music. Baby.’ (2004)

Gwen Stefani is one of those people who can jump in and out of genres. She rose to fame in a rock band, then shifted gears and became a pop sensation with songs like “Hollaback Girl”. Now, she’s writing and releasing country hits with husband Blake Shelton. Is there anything she can’t do? As for this tune, it’s catchy as all heck. It’s a party in a matter of minutes!

“Yeah!” by Usher from ‘Confessions’ (2004)

If a year can be defined by a song, then 2004 was defined by this Usher song. It was a club hit, radio hit, headphone hit. Everyone was shouting “Yeah!” like producer Lil Jon. And everyone wanted to sing and dance like Usher. Then everyone’s favorite rapper was the big-voiced Ludacris, who is the track’s bombastic exclamation point. What a winner this one was!

