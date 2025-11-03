Bon Jovi Adds Final Wembley and Madison Square Garden Shows Due to Overwhelming Demand: How To Get Tickets

Although taking time to celebrate the end of 2025, Jon Bon Jovi already looked ahead to 2026. Releasing Bon Jovi’s last album, Forever, in 2024, the band wanted to celebrate their lasting legacy with shows in New York, Ireland, and London. With tickets going on sale, fans rushed to snag a pass. And showing that the group’s legacy never diminished, Bon Jovi watched the tickets quickly vanish. Now, wanting to give fans without tickets one more chance, the singer announced a new set of shows at the famous Madison Square Garden.

In July 2026, Bon Jovi planned to take over MSG with shows on the 7th, 9th, 12th, and 14th. But with the growing demand, the band saw an opportunity to take over the venue for a few more days. Adding five more shows to the schedule, the band added concerts on the 16th, 19th, 21st, 23rd, and 26th.

That was just the start, in September, Bon Jovi hoped to head to London to perform at Wembley Stadium. With the show still scheduled, like MSG, the band added more shows. Originally taking place on September 4th, additional concerts will take place on the 6th and 9th.

Jon Bon Jovi “Ready And Excited” For 2026

Thrilled over the demand for more concerts, Jon Bon Jovi thanked fans for their continued support. “There is a lot of joy in this announcement – joy that we can share these nights together with our amazing fans and joy that the band can be together. I am lucky enough to be able to hold a light out to the audience each night and stand in their reflection for a tremendous collective experience – I get to stand in the WE of our concerts.”

Having discussed his ongoing love for fans, the frontman added, “I’ve spoken extensively on my gratitude but I will say it again, I’m deeply grateful that the fans and the brotherhood of this band have been patient and allowed me the time needed to get healthy and prepare for touring. I’m ready and excited!”

Getting one more chance to see Bon Jovi, tickets for the new shows will go on sale Monday, November 3rd, at 12:00 p.m. local time. As anticipation builds, the added dates promise unforgettable nights of music, memories, and a celebration of one of rock’s most enduring bands.

