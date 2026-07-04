3 Pop Songs From the 1960s That Will Get All Your Friends Dancing

Popular music in the 1960s was a magical thing. The songs were imbued with something fantastic and almost innocent. There was a joy to the sounds, to the industry itself, that doesn’t exist as much today, nearly 60 years later. Here below, we wanted to highlight three pop songs from the 1960s that showcase that special something, that je ne sais quoi. Indeed, these are three pop songs from the 1960s that will get all your friends dancing.

“Build Me Up Buttercup” by The Foundations from ‘Build Me Up Buttercup’ (1968)

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Is this just the most fun, infectious song ever? Probably. Some tracks you listen to and some you just want to live in. And “Build Me Up Buttercup” by The Foundations is certainly in the latter category. This tune gets in your soul, your spirit, your bones, and it doesn’t let go. It’s one of those offerings that you hear once when you’re seven years old, and you remember it for the rest of your life. Not only does it make you feel good, but it also gets you to dance as no other song can. So, share it with your friends!

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“Do You Love Me” by The Contours from ‘Do You Love Me (Now That I Can Dance)’ (1962)

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Speaking of dancing, this song is the 1960s anthem for the act. Not only can dancing keep you from finding the one you love, as this track elucidates. But it can also be the pathway to getting that person back. Of course, dancing has always been part of the art of seduction. So, you better get practicing now if you want to court the object of your affection! Well, that’s the life lesson “Do You Love Me” by The Contours teaches us. And every time we listen, we learn it better and better.

“Wipe Out” by The Surfaris from ‘Wipe Out’ (1963)

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There is something about surf rock that just gets people moving. And this track by The Surfaris is the quintessential surf rock song. It’s the Platonic Ideal of a track from the genre. It makes you think you’re out there on an island, the waves rolling in, the palm trees swaying. And then you run into the ocean with your board, and you’re ready to hang ten! Well, if you don’t want to surf, you can always dance the day away on the beach!

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