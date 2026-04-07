Legal Trouble Mounts for Stalker Accused of Targeting Lindsey Buckingham

While Lindsey Buckingham was hoping to spend a nice day in Santa Monica, it quickly turned into a moment of confusion and fear after he was attacked by a woman. To make it worse, during the altercation, the suspect, Michelle Dick, threw an unknown substance on the former Fleetwood Mac member. Sadly, this isn’t the first time Dick has sought to harm Buckingham and his family. Now, with the latest attack, a judge has hurled several charges at the stalker.

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According to court documents obtained by Rolling Stone, Dick is being accused of stalking Buckingham from 2021 to 2026. Throughout that time, she left countless threatening voicemails, sent unsavory messages to Buckingham’s wife, and was even spotted outside the couple’s property.

Hoping to bring closure to Buckingham and his family, a judge issued a warrant for Dick’s arrest and set the bail at $300,000. As for the charges, they include:

Making Criminal Threats Assault With A Deadly Weapon Involving A Motor Vehicle Vandalism For Damaging Buckingham’s Vehicle Making Criminal Threats Against Buckingham

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Stalker Claims Lindsey Buckingham Is Her Father

Although singers have dealt with stalkers before, Dick believed she was more than a fan. She claimed that Buckingham was her father. The musician submitted a statement reading, “She began rambling about me being her father and suffocating her as a child. This incident terrified my wife as she feared for her safety. Given that Ms. Dick also knows my home address, I am terrified as well.”

Even a private investigator urged the court to take action, labeling Dick both dangerous and mentally unstable. They warned that without intervention, the situation could escalate further and pose an even greater threat to Buckingham and his family.

Offering her side of the story, Dick insisted that she did show up at Buckingham’s house but had no idea there was a restraining order on her. As for the musician supposedly being her father, she concluded, “He wasn’t a father to me, but he’s my birth father.”

Now, it’s up to the courts to decide what happens next as Buckingham looks to move past the ordeal. As the case moves forward, it’s another reminder that even fame comes at a price.

(Photo by Stephen J. Cohen/Getty Images)