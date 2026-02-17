3 Pop Songs With Rock-Worthy Guitar Solos

Pop songs, at least in recent years, have relied on synthy production and electronic sounds for their compositions. However, some pop songs from back in the day (as well as a few modern-day tracks) have featured guitar solos worthy of the hardest rock song. Pop really can go in different directions successfully. Let’s take a look at a few famous pop songs that feature surprisingly shred-worthy guitar solos!

“You And I” by Lady Gaga (2011)

Let’s start with a more modern pop song, shall we? This jam from Lady Gaga is definitely a pop song from a pop diva, but it has such a notable glam rock and even heartland rock edge to it. Some might not know it, but the man behind the killer guitar solo on this song is none other than Brian May of Queen. If you didn’t know that, that’s probably because the solo really doesn’t sound like typical Brian May at all. And yet, it’s still totally amazing. The whole of the song is quite the romp, and it was co-produced by Def Leppard and AC/DC producer Mutt Lange.

“Let’s Dance” by David Bowie (1983)

When I think of a pop song and a guitar solo in tandem, I think of David Bowie shredding in the desert in the music video for “Let’s Dance”. As always, Bowie took a risk with this song, incorporating elements of other genres like funk and new wave into pop.

Not-so-fun fact: The person behind the killer guitar solo on this song is none other than then-soon-to-be icon Stevie Ray Vaughan, not Bowie himself as the video would make one assume. Vaughan wasn’t in the video, as after sessions for the song wrapped, the relationship between the two musicians went south. Bowie allegedly banned Vaughan’s wife from rehearsals, and Bowie also allegedly didn’t want Vaughan doing any press for his own debut album at the same time.

“Maniac” by Michael Sembello (1983)

It’s still shocking to me that Michael Sembello is technically considered a one-hit wonder. He clearly knows his way around a solid composition. Sembello’s only major hit was the 1983 synth-pop song “Maniac”, famously featured in the film Flashdance. And in the song, Sembello delivers one of the most shred-worthy guitar solos ever. You don’t even really expect it, either. It’s pure chaos, which is apt for a song titled “Maniac”. Personally, this is one of my favorite guitar solos found in 20th-century pop songs. It’s so 80s.

