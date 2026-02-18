Frontman of Hit 90s Band Reveals Shocking Brain Injury From Horrific Accident

2025 was not a highlight year for Darren Hayes. Sadly, last year, his mother Judy passed away. Only a few months after her death, the singer suffered a horrific fall that left him unconscious and with a broken jaw. While Hayes recovered from the accident, he recently shared another update after needing an MRI. Wanting to make sure his health was in order following the fall, the former member of Savage Garden revealed doctors found “skull fragments” floating around his brain.

Posting a picture of himself at the doctor’s office, Hayes sported a hospital gown as he posed for the camera. While in high spirits, he admitted, “I’m fine this was before my MRI last week to check on my brain since my accident. All normal except they found skull fragments floating around my brain lol.”

Although making a joke of the situation, some fans were worried about the singer, but Hayes insisted, “I’m ok. More than ok though would not repeat the last year if given a choice.” He even added Charli XCX’s “Dying for You” on the post, concluding, “I love this song.”

The Fall That Cost Darren Hayes “17 Teeth”

As for what exactly happened to cause Hayes to fall with such force – it all started when the singer went to get out of bed. “In March, I went to get out of bed one day, and I collapsed three times in a period of seven minutes. I was in so much pain. What I didn’t realize was that I’d snapped my jaw in half. I had broken 17 teeth.”

Even with Hayes crashing to the floor, he tried to get to his feet. “I was spitting teeth out, still in denial about what had happened to me, and thought, ‘Oh, my boyfriend’s coming home from the gym in 10 minutes. I look terrible. Let me just tidy up.’”

With Hayes recovering from the incident, many fans were left with more questions than answers. And according to Hayes, they never found the root cause. “My heart was fine. All of my arteries were fine. Because I was wearing a heart monitor at the time, there was no cardiac event or anything. We think it’s just stress.”

For now, Hayes appears focused on healing and moving forward after an undeniably difficult stretch. While the mystery behind the frightening collapse remains unsolved, the singer’s positive attitude has reassured fans he’s on the right path.

(Photo by Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images)