3 Female Pop Stars Who Hit No. 1 in 2000 (And Are Still Hitting the Charts Today)

When January 1, 2000 arrived on our calendars, the world was totally changed. Not only had a new century unfolded before us, but an entire new millennium had, too. What would this new era have in store for humanity? Or, more specifically, for music? Well, it didn’t take long to answer the second question. The answer was more pop music! Indeed, 2000 was one of the greatest years for pop music in recent memory. And below, we wanted to explore three female pop stars from the time period who all hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. Not only that, but these artists spanned generations. These are three female pop stars who hit No. 1 in 2000.

“Say My Name” by Destiny’s Child from ‘The Writing’s On The Wall’ (1999)

In the late 90s and early 2000s, Destiny’s Child was one of the hottest groups around. Later, the collective disbanded when its centerpiece, Beyoncé, decided to go solo. But in 2000, the group garnered one of its four No. 1 songs, “Say My Name”. If Beyoncé had stopped there, she would be a legend. But she has gone on to do so much more since. Indeed, we keep saying her name…

“Try Again” by Aaliyah from ‘Romeo Must Die: The Album’ (2000)

When the artist Aaliyah was rising through the ranks of pop culture, many were excited about her talent and her magnetism. Sadly, Aaliyah wasn’t around long enough to see the fruition of all her work, as the pop star died in the summer of 2001 at just 22 years old in a plane crash. Prior to her passing, though, she did garner her sole No. 1 single in 2000 for her slick track, “Try Again”.

“Music” by Madonna from ‘Music’ (2000)

Madonna, who many call the Queen of Pop, scored her first No. 1 single in 1984 with the release of “Like A Virgin”. Then, some 16 years and two decades later, Madonna earned her most recent No. 1 to date, the lively, danceable tune, “Music”. Her ode to the very art form that made her a star in contemporary culture pushed her up yet again to the top spot on the Hot 100. That’s the power of the timeless Madonna.

