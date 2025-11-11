3 Punk Rock Love Songs That Will Never Get Old

Punk rock is known for a lot of things, including a handful of very sweet love songs. Even the most anti-establishment genre out there has room for tenderness, and the following three punk rock love songs prove that. Let’s take a look!

“Good Good Things” by Descendents

It’s only natural that a band so well-known for their catchy hooks would dish out a very memorable love song or two. “Good Good Things” is a particularly sweet song, one that differs quite a bit from the typical bitter-leaning songs about being brokenhearted that they put out back in the day. It’s a little bit corny, but that’s part of the appeal! Plus, you can’t beat that will guitar track. This 1985 track from I Don’t Want To Grow Up is one of their best.

“Going Insane” by Vivian Girls

How about something on the newer side of punk? Vivian Girls is a pretty underrated outfit in the world of punk rock, and “Going Insane” was one of the first songs I thought of while curating this list. It’s a noisy, garage-y ode to being young and in love, and not entirely sure if the object of your affection likes you back. Everybody can relate to that. This standout track from the band’s self-titled debut album from 2008 is a lo-fi art punk delight. Honestly, I recommend giving this whole album a spin if you want a dose of early 2000s nostalgia.

“I Want You Around” by The Ramones

Well, I couldn’t leave The Ramones off this short list of punk love songs. This legendary punk outfit was better known for penning songs that weren’t about longing or being in love. But, they did put out a few songs that one would consider “love songs.” “I Want You Around” certainly fits the bill, and this one’s as mushy as it gets. This song, produced by Phil Spector, definitely has that 1950s or even 1960s rock and roll vibe to it, but it’s unmistakably a punk rock classic. You’ll find this tune on the band’s 1990 compilation album All The Stuff (And More) Volume 2, as well as the legendary 1979 musical comedy film, Rock ‘N’ Roll High School, which also happened to feature The Ramones.

