The Childhood Holiday Classic That Sparked Trisha Yearwood’s New Christmas Album

Just in time for the holidays, Trisha Yearwood decided to go ahead and spread a little Christmas cheer with her newest album, Christmastime. Released in early November, the album featured Yearwood covering a few classics like “Santa Claus is Coming to Town” and “You’re a Mean One, Mr. Grinch.” She even teamed up with her husband, Garth Brooks, for “Merry Christmas, Valentine.” But among all the songs that made it on the album, Yearwood explained why “Christmas Time Is Here” was so special.

When wanting to record a Christmas album, Yearwood looked at her own love for the holiday. And apparently, A Charlie Brown Christmas was a part of every Christmas. “The album I have to play every Christmas is A Charlie Brown Christmas. I love every single song, and I’ve always wanted to record ‘Christmas Time Is Here.’ I knew it had to be on this record.”

While millions enjoyed A Charlie Brown Christmas, Yearwood used the song for more than a holiday anthem. “I walked down the aisle to that song when I married Garth. We had a Christmas wedding, so it’s always been extra special to me.”

The Theme Trisha Yearwood Hopes To Spread With ‘Christmastime’

But Yearwood’s fascination with A Charlie Brown Christmas had little to do with a childhood memory. For her, the central theme of the song was the true treasure. “What I love about that song is it really does talk about all the things that make Christmas Christmas, and especially the spirit of Christmas. … We seem to be kinder to each other during the holidays—we’re nicer in traffic.”

With Yearwood loving how the season changed people for the better, she added, “We’re just nicer to people in general, and the sentiment of this song is, ‘I wish we could carry this spirit through the year.’ That’s needed.”

Based on the comic strip Peanuts, A Charlie Brown Christmas first aired on CBS in December 1965. And for the next five decades, Charlie Brown became part of the holiday. A special float even appeared during the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

As for Christmastime, Yearwood hopes the album reminds listeners of the warmth, patience, and small kindnesses that define the holidays. And just like Charlie Brown and his friends, she believes that spirit can last far beyond December.

