“It Would Be Easier if I Just Go Home”: Carrie Underwood Shares a Moment of Self-Doubt From Her Winning Season of ‘American Idol’

2025 marked a major milestone for Carrie Underwood as it highlighted her 20th anniversary in the music industry. Since her breakout win on American Idol, the singer has sold over 95 million albums, won eight Grammy Awards, and was considered one of the 100 most influential people in the world by Forbes. And she even nurtured a lasting relationship with the NFL thanks to her Sunday night anthem. But before the fame and riches, Underwood was just a simple singer with a dream. Never forgetting her time on American Idol, the hitmaker decided to read from her journal.

Although fans can relive Underwood’s American Idol win on YouTube, the singer recently revealed her inner thoughts at that time. It should come as no surprise that she often doubted herself. Even as she progressed in the competition, Underwood didn’t bury the negative thoughts – she used them.

In a video shared by American Idol, Underwood wrote, “It would be easier if I just go home.” That single line could have crippled a career that brought “Before He Cheats” and “Jesus, Take the Wheel.” But extending that sentence, the singer added, “But I know I would regret it forever. I just have to remember that I know I got this. I would be here if I wasn’t good. I can so do this.”

Carrie Underwood Never Forgot Simon Cowell’s Prediction

Able to battle through the negative thoughts, Underwood gained a great deal of support not just from fans but also from the judges. In the same journal, she insisted, “All the judges praised me.”

At the time, Randy Jackson, Paula Abdul, and Simon Cowell were judging the competition. And with Cowell gaining a reputation for giving harsh opinions, Underwood expected the same treatment. But even Cowell could see the stardom that she possessed.

“Simon [Cowell] told me that I was not just the girl to beat, but the person to beat. He then went on to make a prediction that I would not only win the AI competition, but I would sell more albums than any other American Idol [winner] has.”

Looking back, Underwood’s reflections serve as a reminder that even the biggest stars once stood at a crossroads, unsure of their own potential. By pushing past the voice telling her to quit, she stepped into a legacy built on talent, faith, and resilience.

(Photo by Eric McCandless/Disney via Getty Images)