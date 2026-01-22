Carrie Underwood Talks About Becoming More Confident as an ‘American Idol’ Judge

Back in 2005, Carrie Underwood took her first step to become a top name in country music when she auditioned for American Idol. Having no idea what the future held, the singer soon found herself winning the competition. That same year, she released her debut studio album, Some Hearts. And now, twenty years later, she found herself returning to American Idol as a judge. With Underwood returning for another season, the hitmaker discussed her growing confidence as a judge.

Being a judge on American Idol has changed over the years. Once sitting at the table, Simon Cowell proved himself to be one of the brutalist voices in the music industry. Week after week, the record executive would crush aspiring artists, telling some it was the worst singing he ever heard. Eventually, he left the show, and the producers took a more positive approach with future seasons.

With Underwood returning for a second season, she recalled how nervous she was when judging for the first time. “I feel like last year, you wonder if you’ll have anything to say. You wonder what kind of a judge you’ll be because you really don’t know until you get in there. But I feel good, and I feel good about the talent, for sure.”

Carrie Underwood Doesn’t See Getting a “No” on ‘American Idol’ As Rejection

Making it through her freshman year as a judge, Underwood promised, “I feel more confident in myself in this role.”

Unlike previous judges, Underwood took no enjoyment from telling a contestant “no.” But as the singer saw it, “So a lot of it, if they’re young, it’s like ‘You just need to get in front of people some more. You need to put some more time into this. It’s not a no, it’s a not right now. Not quite yet, but keep doing what you do.’” She added, “I feel like most of the people that come through understand what we’re trying to tell them.”

As she continues to settle into her role behind the judges’ table, Underwood’s perspective reflects both her own journey and a desire to encourage the next generation of artists.

Don’t miss the season 24 premiere of American Idol, airing on Monday, January 26, at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT on ABC and available to stream on Hulu. Throughout the upcoming season, new episodes will be released weekly on Mondays.

(Photo by Eric McCandless/Disney via Getty Images)