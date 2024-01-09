3 Reasons To Be a Part of the Access Film Music Showcase

Access Film Music aims to connect artists with filmmakers through showcases, networking, and compilations. Their overall goal is to bring music makers and filmmakers together on worthwhile projects, establishing contacts in the media and entertainment industries. The Access Film Music Showcase was established in 2004, and has been helping musicians and composers make those connections since then.

Videos by American Songwriter

The 19th Access Film Music Showcase will span from January 22-28, 2024 at The Cabin in Park City, Utah. Here are three reasons to be a part of the showcase.

1. Reliable Connections in the Entertainment and Media Industry

The Access Film Music Showcase brings industry professionals and emerging artists together under one roof during Film Festival Week. The showcase gathers media and filmmakers, multi-platinum recording artists, and unknown up-and-coming musicians for networking and performances at The Spur Bar & Grill on Main Street in downtown Park City. Filmmakers in town for the Sundance Film Festival have the opportunity to meet with recording artists and performers looking to network and have their music heard.

2. Opportunities to Discover Emerging Artists

As a filmmaker or media professional, you have the opportunity to meet incredible artists and musicians in the industry. Some are established with extensive portfolios, while others are up-and-coming and looking to break into the industry. Either way, there are plenty of amazing artists to meet and network with for any type of project. Musicians present new and original compositions to attending filmmakers, hoping to make connections and foster future work.

3. Radio and Television Appearances for Artists During the Showcase

In addition to performances at The Spur, Access Film Music also provides opportunities for artists to make radio and television appearances. This opens up the networking pool and creates more options for making industry connections. Artists must provide their own lodging and transportation to the showcase. However, in lieu of monetary compensation, the showcase creates ample promotional and publicity opportunities to supplement the considerable investment. This makes a huge impact on the networking process and creates more opportunities for future collaboration.

While the Access Film Music Showcase is not affiliated with the Sundance Film Festival, it does create opportunities during the festival for musicians to network and connect with filmmakers. By helping to foster future collaboration, the showcase creates jobs for musicians from all over. This could lead them down new career paths or find them their next professional project.

(photo via accessfilmmusic.net)