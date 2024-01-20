19th Annual Access Film Music Showcase in Park City, Utah: What To Know & How to Attend

Access Film Music Showcase is returning to Park City, Utah for the 19th year later this month. The showcase takes place amid Film Festival Week when both Sundance and Slamdance Film Festivals are in full swing. The multi-day event helps connect musical artists with filmmakers and other visual arts creators.

Music and film go hand-in-hand. The right music can turn a sweet moment into a tear-jerking emotional ride or a slow walk through a dark house into a suspense-filled trip into the jaws of danger. With that in mind, Access Film Music Showcase wants to help filmmakers find the right music for their upcoming projects. The Showcase also helps artists and composers gain exposure through performances and networking.

The 19th Annual Access Film Music Showcase: What to Know

The showcase takes place between Tuesday, January 23 and Saturday, January 27. For five days, an eclectic mix of musicians and composers will populate The Cabin at 427 Main Street in Park City.

The lineup will include bands, singers, songwriters, and recording artists from across the United States and Europe. Additionally, many Utah-based singer/songwriters will be in attendance. Genres include rock, pop, Americana, country, blues, folk, and more.

While many music venues in Park City will require festival credentials, the Access Film Music Showcase is open to the public. There is no cover charge for showcase performances. See full details on the Access Film Music website.

Music Showcase Lineup and Schedule

Tuesday, January 23

Songwriters In-the-Round 5:00 pm – 6:00 pm

Burton Hurner 6:15 pm – 6:45 pm

Clint Alpin 7:00 pm – 7:45 pm

Thursday, January 25

Songwriters In-the-Round (Mark Monroe Gibson, Clint Alpin) 5pm-6pm

Friday, January 26

Bill McGinnis 5:00 pm – 6:00 pm

Mark Monroe Gibson 6:15 pm – 6:45 pm

Christopher Hawley’s Rollers 7:00 pm – 7:45 pm

Saturday, January 27

Music, Movies, & Money Workshop 2:00 pm – 4:00 pm

Mel Soul 5:00 pm – 6:00 pm

Timmi Cruz 6:15 pm – 6:45 pm

Chicago Mike’s InterGalactic Brother & Sisterhood of Big-Eyed Beans from F.U.F.M.O 7:00 pm – 9:00 pm

Music, Movies, & Money Workshop

Access Film Music will present its free Music, Movies, & Money workshop at the Cabin from 2pm to 4pm on Saturday, January 27. The workshop will offer musicians, recording artists, songwriters, and composers “nuts and bolts insights into the process of sync licensing and how to pursue opportunities to place music in film, TV, video games, and advertising,” according to press materials.

Photo via Access Film Music