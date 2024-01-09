Watch Morgan Wallen’s Family Jam Out at His Concert, Sing Along to “The Way I Talk”

Morgan Wallen’s family is feeling the music recently celebrating the singer. Wallen’s sisters, Ashlyne and Lacey, as well as his parents, Leslie and Tommy, recently attended one of his concerts.

Taking to TikTok, the Wallen family were jamming out to Wallen’s song “The Way I Talk.” That tune features lyrics such as “I sound a little bit like my daddy, I don’t cuss around my mama.” The family’s support for Wallen drew attention from fans on social media.

One person wrote, “Your dad watching Morgan makes me cry every time!”

Another commented, “Beautiful family! What a gift he is to all of us! Thank u for sharing him!” One fan thanked the Wallen family for supporting Morgan, writing, “I just love this! I would be just like this at my kids concert. FAMILY support! Doesn’t hurt that he music is amazing too.”

Another commented, “Just love seeing the love and support of a family. I’m so happy that you and your parents get to experience such a special thing.”

Family has always been important to Wallen, even now amid the height of his career. He’s found ways to honor his family with his music. For instance, the album cover for Dangerous: The Double Album features the house of his grandmother.

“My Mamaw Boots helped raise me. I had such a special bond with her, so I wanted to honor her with this new record,” Wallen shared in a press release (via Country Now).

Likewise, the song “Dying Man” explores the feelings that Wallen has for his son.

“’Dying Man’ is like, it’s a song that speaks on…I wasn’t always sure, I guess none of us were, you know, maybe I thought that I might die sooner than later. And then once my son came into the world, I felt like I had a whole new reason to live and to stick around. And this song is talking about a woman, but for me, it’s more to my son than it is to a woman,” Wallen explained.

Finally, Wallen has even invited his sister Ashlyne to sing on the song “Outlook.” It was a moment long in the making. “I grew up in church singing three-part harmonies with my two sisters. That’s how I learned to sing, so this was a full-circle moment for Ashlyne and me,” Wallen shared.

[Photo by Jason Davis/Getty Images]