3 Retro Rock Songs That We Can Still Feel the Influence of Today

Music is always cyclical, and nothing is made in isolation from inspiration. Today, rock music has its sights set backward. Many rockers have taken inspiration from those who came before them, especially from the 70s and 80s. The three retro rock songs below are all major sources of inspiration for modern-day rockers. You couldn’t escape the influence of these multi-generational rock hits if you tried.

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“Born To Run” — Bruce Springsteen

The 80s are back in a big way. That era has been steadily growing in popularity over the last several years, amounting to a full-scale rebirth. If rock musicians today have any one inspiration from the 80s, it’s likely Bruce Springsteen.

From Sam Fender to The Killers to Bleachers, Springsteen’s fingerprints are all over modern rock. There is no escaping big, boisterous choruses and nostalgic melodies. Springsteen might still be rocking alongside his progeny, but that hasn’t stopped them from picking up the baton he dropped with songs like “Born To Run.” This Springsteen classic has both stellar musicality and a powerful message—something rockers today try their best to emulate.

“This Must Be The Place (Naive Melody)” — Talking Heads

For the rockers who want to emulate the 80s without any mainstream burdens, the Talking Heads are the source of inspiration. From Djo to The 1975, Talking Heads’ off-kilter anthem-making is alive and well.

David Byrne’s spoken word vocal style is found in many modern rock efforts, as is his use of melody. Though many Talking Heads songs are influential today, “This Must Be The Place (Naive Melody)” remains a fan favorite. Many modern rock songs are reminiscent of this 1983 hit.

“Gypsy” — Stevie Nicks

On the softer side of rock today, there are clear Fleetwood Mac inspirations. There are many artists doing their best Stevie Nicks in rock today, borrowing her mystique for their own use. Many Nicks songs have made their way into the fabric of modern rock, but if we had to pick one that stands out above the rest, it’s “Gypsy.”

This kind of summery, breezy melody is what many rockers are trying to adopt today. While no one could truly recreate Nicks’ magic in the 70s and 80s, many are doing a pretty good job of adopting at least an aspect of it.

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