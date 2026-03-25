Pete Townshend Teases a Possible New Studio Album From The Who: “Roger Wants To Give It a Try”

In recent years, The Who’s frontman, Roger Daltrey, has insisted in interviews that he’s not interested in recording another studio album with his famous band. The powerhouse singer has commented that the group’s last album, 2019’s WHO, was expensive to make and was commercially unsuccessful.

Videos by American Songwriter

Now, it appears that the 82-year-old Daltrey may be having a change of heart if founding Who guitarist and songwriter Pete Townshend is to be believed.

[RELATED: The Who Announce New Concert Album, Set To Capture an Orchestral Performance at a Unique UK Venue]

Townshend, 80, recently posted a new message on his Instagram page showing a new “writing studio” in London he purchased that was built by British pop star Rick Astley. In the comments section of the page, a fan remarked, “There’s no way you’re gonna do another Who album.”

This prompted the following response from Townshend: “You might be wrong. Roger wants to give it a try.”

Pete also replied to fans’ comments about the equipment he has in the studio.

A couple of other well-known artists shared messages on Townshend’s Instagram post. Graham Nash wrote, “Quite the setup!” Black Keys drummer Patrick Carney offered, “You are really not only the greatest rhythm guitarist you are also the funniest one.”

The WHO album was released in December 2019. It peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 and No. 3 on the U.K. albums chart.

Other News from Townshend

In a separate Instagram post, Townshend revealed that he and Daltrey were planning to attend some of the 2026 Teenage Cancer Trust benefit shows at Royal Albert Hall in London. The Cure’s Robert Smith now curates the event, which Daltrey oversaw until 2024.

The Who has taken part in the annual fundraising series many times, but Pete said he and Roger will not be performing this year.

The 2026 concert series runs from March 23 through March 29. This year’s lineup includes headlining performances by Elbow, Mogwai, Manic Street Preachers, My Bloody Valentine, Garbage, and Wolf Alice. Visit TeenageCancerTrust.org for more details.

Daltrey is a longtime patron of the Teenage Cancer Trust. The charity provides support and recreational spaces for teenagers and young adults with cancer.

About The Who’s Most Recent Performances

In 2025, The Who launched a North American farewell tour dubbed “The Song Is Over.” The trek wrapped up with an October 1 concert in Thousand Palms, California. The band also played a star-studded private benefit gig on October 3 in the Los Angeles area.

Townshend has hinted in recent interviews that The Who will schedule more farewell tour dates, but no official plans have been confirmed.

Upcoming Archival Concert Album

The Who recently announced that it will release a concert album capturing a July 2023 performance by the band. Live At Eden Project, which is due out on May 29, was recorded at a unique, environmentally sustainable venue in St. Austell, a town in England’s Cornwall County.

The show took place during the final leg of the British rock legends’ The Who Hits Back! tour. The Who was augmented by the U.K.-based Heart of England Philharmonic Orchestra, which joined the band for the first and last sets of the three-set concert.

Live At Eden Project can be pre-ordered now. It will be available as a two-CD digipak, a standard three-LP set, and a limited-edition three-LP package pressed on recycled vinyl and packed in a paper wallet. The album also will be released via all major digital platforms.

(Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for BC)