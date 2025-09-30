3 Rock B-Sides That Should’ve Been Bigger Than the Singles

A song’s status in a rock band’s discography isn’t always indicative of its success. Sometimes an album cut is better than a single. Sometimes a B-side is better than both. Below revisit three rock B-sides that should’ve been (and maybe are) bigger than the singles they were attached to.

“Silver Springs” – Fleetwood Mac

Stevie Nicks has transcended Fleetwood Mac. She’s an icon not only of rock but also of female excellence. People see her as a deity of mystery and intrigue. The persona she dictates in her songwriting has captured listeners for generations. We wait for her every word.

Because of this, it might have been worth the band’s while to put “Silver Springs” forth as a single, instead of a B-side to the Lidnsay Buckingham-penned “Go Your Own Way.” It was a slight from her bandmates that Nicks didn’t take lightly. She reportedly ran out of the studio after hearing of their decision. Eventually, this song rose above its deep cut status, adding even more fuel to the fire that Nicks‘ fans feel for her—especially when it comes to the tumultuous relationship between her and Buckingham.

“Rain” – The Beatles

“Rain” is one of the best Beatles B-sides. Coupled with their iconic “Paperback Writer,” this psychedelic track was written as a slight to “people who are always moaning about the weather all the time,” according to John Lennon.

Though it doesn’t have the same notoriety as its A-side, this track is a stunning example of the Beatles‘ evolution in the mid-’60s. They were beginning to adopt more complex sounds, which came in hand beautifully on “Rain.”

“Marigold” – Nirvana

Nirvana‘s “Heart-Shaped Box” is a grunge staple, no one can deny. But the rock B-side to that single, “Marigold,” is arguably equally great. This track features Dave Grohl on lead vocals, marking a departure from the band’s usual lineup. Grohl flexes the vocals he would later utilize with the Foo Fighters.

“Marigold” has a softness to it that makes it stand out amongst the band’s discography. But Grohl didn’t sacrifice any darkness either. You couldn’t call this song a deep cut by any means, but it’s a wonder it didn’t supersede many of the band’s more popular hits, or at least rival them a bit.

