Country’s Reigning Star Lainey Wilson Hosting 59th CMA Awards

With another year in country music coming to an end, the CMA Awards prepared to celebrate stars like Morgan Wallen, Luke Combs, Cody Johnson, Ella Langley, and numerous others for their contributions to the genre over the last 12 months. And given her growing stardom, Lainey Wilson will walk into the Bridgestone Arena with six nominations. She tied with Megan Moroney for the most nominations this year. But besides being nominated for Entertainer of the Year, the 2025 CMA Award will be hosted by none other than Wilson herself.

Taking the stage at the CMA Awards as a host wasn’t new for the country singer. Fans of the awards might remember Wilson once hosted alongside Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning. Although the three produced some hilarious moments, the awards decided to take a different approach and only use one host. And given the stardom that surrounded her, there seemed no better choice than Wilson.

The bell-bottom queen is ready, are y'all? ✨@LaineyWilson returns to host "The 59th Annual #CMAawards" LIVE November 19 on @ABCNetwork and stream next day on @Hulu! pic.twitter.com/WtnRaKKg57 — CMA Country Music (@CountryMusic) September 30, 2025

Fans Excited To See Lainey Wilson Host The 2025 CMA Awards

Sharing the exciting news on her Instagram page, Wilson already gained praise for her new role as host. Receiving thousands of likes, fans also commented on their excitement. “Yes! I’m so excited. You deserve Everything you get Lainey.” Another person added, “Hell yeah! Giddyup.” And if that wasn’t enough, the news might cause a car accident. “I am driving to work and I am yelling “Yes! Yes! Yes!!” This is the Best News!”

Still up for a slew of awards, Wilson had a chance to expand her legacy within country music as she was nominated for Entertainer of the Year, Album of the Year, Female Vocalist of the Year, Single of the Year, Song of the Year, and Music Video of the Year.

Thanks to her fifth studio album, Whirlwind, Wilson not only received more than a few nominations but also landed in the top 10 on the US Top Country Albums and the US Billboard 200. And with her career continuing to skyrocket and her presence on stage stronger than ever, Wilson isn’t just hosting the CMA – she’s proving why she’s one of country music’s brightest stars.

Don’t miss Wilson taking over the 2025 CMA Awards, airing live on November 19th, at 7:00 p.m. CT on ABC.

(Photo by Scott Kowalchyk/CBS via Getty Images)