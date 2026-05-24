3 Rock Bands From the 1980s Who Had Lengthy 40-Year Careers

The 1980s was a wild decade. When it came to music, new styles, sounds, voices, celebrities, and more popped up all the time. But while we enjoyed the cornucopia of culture, we also never thought that so many of our musical heroes would go on to enjoy decades-long careers.

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Yet, that’s just what we wanted to highlight here below. We wanted to showcase three rock groups from the era who are still performing today at a high level. It’s amazing but true! Indeed, these are three rock bands from the 1980s who had lengthy 40-year careers.

Guns N’ Roses

Guns N’ Roses formed in 1985 in Los Angeles. Shortly after, they took over the rock world thanks to albums like Appetite for Destruction in 1987 and G N’ R Lies in 1988. Today, if you look up the band on streaming services like YouTube, you see that they have songs that have garnered billions and billions of views. For a group that released its last album in 2008 (Chinese Democracy), they are still rather relevant in the 2020s. In fact, the band is on tour right now! That‘s staying power.

Bon Jovi

The New Jersey-born rock band Bon Jovi released its debut self-titled LP in 1984. Since then, the band has released 15 more albums, including Forever in 2024. Not only is the group’s lead singer a star rocker, but he’s even showing up in insurance commercials these days. Indeed, if you had any wonder about the lasting power of one of the Garden State’s biggest and brightest stars, there should be no more doubt. Jon Bon Jovi and his self-titled band are timeless!

Metallica

Metallica is perhaps the most important heavy metal group ever. Sure, the debate can include other acts like Black Sabbath and Judas Priest. But it’s Metallica that continues to carry the torch right now. Indeed, the L.A.-born rock band released its debut LP, Kill ‘Em All, in 1983. And the group released its most recent, 72 Seasons, some 40 years later in 2023. Not only that, but if you’re a fan of the group, you can check them out on tour around the world this year!

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