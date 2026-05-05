Ella Langley and Morgan Wallen Achieve a Rare Milestone Not Seen Since Kenny Rogers and Dolly Parton

Not even a month ago, Ella Langley released her second studio album, Dandelion. And in that time, she watched as the album completely dominated the charts and airwaves. The album peaked at No. 1 on the US Top Country Albums, the UK Country Albums, and the coveted US Billboard 200 charts. If that wasn’t enough, Dandelion also showcased Langley’s ability to make a hit duet when her collaboration with Morgan Wallen helped them make history for the first time since Dolly Parton and Kenny Rogers.

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When releasing Dandelion, the album came packed with hit songs like “Be Her,” “Choosin’ Texas,” and “Loving Life Again.” She even teamed up with Miranda Lambert for “Butterfly Season.” But while the album features 18 songs, the hitmaker had one more treat with a bonus track.

That bonus track was her collaboration with Wallen on “I Can’t Love You Anymore.” With Langley and Wallen two of the top names in country music right now, it didn’t take long for the song to climb the charts. Hitting No. 3 on the US Hot Country Songs and No. 7 on the US Billboard Hot 100, the duet marked the first time a country duo debuted in the Top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100 since Rogers and Parton.

[RELATED: Ella Langley Just Keeps on Breaking Records With “Choosin’ Texas”—This Time Making Billboard History]

Ella Langley And Morgan Wallen Record “Song Of The Summer”

Looking at the numbers, “I Can’t Love You Anymore” already surpassed 1.4 million views on YouTube. That number is sure to increase when reading comments like, “Just beat stage 3 lung cancer two weeks ago. So glad I lived another day to hear this beautiful song. Praise the lord.” Another person added, “2 freaking absolute genius singer-songwriters just making gold.” One fan even deemed the duet the “Song of the summer.”

With fans praising Langley and Wallen, the singers found themselves in a unique category with two country legends. Even having their names in the same sentence as Parton and Rogers was more than enough. But given that Langley and Wallen are two headlining acts, their collaboration mirrored the collaboration on “Islands in the Stream.”

When recording “Islands in the Stream”, Parton and Rogers were also headlining acts. Mixing their stardom, the two ruled the charts during the fall of 1983. And for decades, they remained untouched. But thanks to “I Can’t Love You Anymore,” Langley and Wallen have finally matched that rare achievement, proving their duet can stand alongside one of country music’s most iconic collaborations.

(Photo by Timothy Norris/Getty Images for Stagecoach)