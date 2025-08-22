3 Rock Frontmen From the 1970s Who Were Known for Their Wild Antics

Pure rock music is not just about the music; it’s never just been about the music. Rather, it’s always been a relationship between the music and how the music is physically displayed. In other words, the second most important thing is the ability to be an entertainer, and some rock frontmen have pulled out all the stops in order to do so.

Rock frontmen have to do what it takes to garner the attention of the audience. Otherwise, they might be deemed as boring, and when you’re boring, you don’t sell tickets. So, what is the opposite of boring? Well, whatever these three rock frontmen did as they entertained audiences with their antics, and benefited from it.

Ozzy Osbourne

Ozzy Osbourne is the craziest rock ‘n’ roller that has ever lived. Now, his life off-stage was a complete whirlwind, and frankly, his life on-stage seemingly mirrored that as well. Ozzy Osbourne was always unapologetically himself, and that is why he was one heck of a performer.

Known also as the Prince of Darkness, Ozzy Osbourne garnered the title not only through branding but also through performative actions. During his performances, Ozzy Osbourne was known to throw raw meat into the crowd and strip his clothing off. And of course, for biting the head off a bat, but that was just one time.

Steven Tyler

Steven Tyler and Aerosmith were a wild bunch, and that wild nature was never hidden nor watered down. Instead, Aerosmith, and particularly Tyler, carried it with them on stage. Steven Tyler’s most notable attribute is his screaming voice, as it is utterly recognizable and pleasantly piercing, to some at least. Though what people also remember him for are his on-stage antics.

During his heyday, Steven Tyler was known to climb stage scaffolding and to be completely wired on drugs while performing, which amplified his already energetic and taboo character. While these actions, of course, had their pitfalls, they didn’t in the moment, as Tyler got the crowd going every time he took that stage.

Iggy Pop

Iggy Pop is the weirdest of the weird. That is a good thing, because he is undoubtedly one of the most entertaining performers in rock ‘n’ roll history. Recalling what Iggy Pop did on stage is almost like recalling what a psych ward patient did to get into the psych ward; it’s just that alarming.

At his height. Iggy Pop was known to taunt both security and audience members, mutilate himself, reveal himself, throw bodily fluids and food into the crowd, and, most notably, crowd surf. Also, on one occasion, Pop reportedly smothered himself in peanut butter for some reason. Needless to say, the man lived for the thrill.

Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images