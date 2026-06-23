3 Rock Songs Everyone Knew Before They Knew the Band

Some songs precede their bands’ reputations. It isn’t everyone’s first instinct to go on a deep dive into an artist after hearing a hit song. Very often, a popular song will become integral to our lives without ever formally introducing the band that created it. The three rock songs below are kind of like that. You likely knew these songs before you could ever place the artists behind them.

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Videos by American Songwriter

“(Don’t You) Forget About Me” — Simple Minds

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When a song gets popular from a movie, it can sometimes spell instant success for the artist who made it. Simple Minds’ “(Don’t You Forget About Me)” is a rock song that became wildly popular after its inclusion in The Breakfast Club. Most people know this song, at least in theory. But not all of those people are familiar with the band responsible.

Sure, those listeners might be able to recall who sings this song like a trivia question, but the name Simple Minds is simply that, just a name. The fame of this song has far exceeded that of the musicians who made it possible.

“All Right Now” — Free

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A song eclipsing a band’s popularity happens the most when a band is a one-hit wonder. That’s the case for Free’s “All Right Now”. This energetic track was a Top 40 success for the band, but it didn’t earn them name recognition.

Most people likely know this rock song more than they know who sings it. In fact, you could know “All Right Now” for years and not know the name Free. Regardless, the 70s rockers earned enduring success with this song, rivaling the careers of many bands with multiple hits to their name.

“Song 2” — Blur

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Many people know the “woo hoo!” song. You might not be able to attribute “Song 2” to Blur, but you will be able to instantly recognize it when it comes on. Sure, there are plenty of Blur fans out there who know everything this band has to offer. The general public, however, found that this song exceeded the band’s name recognition.

This is one of those rock songs that has been firmly planted in pop culture. It’s impossible to go along without ever hearing this song, at least once. You don’t need to be a Blur fan to appreciate the era-defining nature of this hit.

(Photo by Michael Putland/Getty Images)