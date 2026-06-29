3 Rock Songs From 1960 That Make Me Wish I Could Travel Back in Time

Music was going through quite an evolution in the late 1950s and early 1960s. In the middle of the change came the songs in 1960, which set a precedent for the music that would be released throughout the decade. These are three of the best rock songs that came out in 1960, songs that are so good, I still want to listen to them today.

“Stuck On You” by Elvis Presley

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Elvis Presley’s first single in 1960, “Stuck On You” is on his Elvis’ Golden Records, Vol. 3 project. Aaron Schroeder and J. Leslie McFarland are the song’s two writers.

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“Stuck On You’ says, “You can shake an apple off an apple tree / Shake-a, shake-a sugar, but you’ll never shake me / Uh-uh-uh / No, siree / I’m going to stick like glue / Stick, because I’m / Stuck on you / I’m gonna run my fingers through your long black hair / Squeeze you tighter than a grizzly bear / Uh-uh-huh /Yes, siree, uh uh / I’m going to stick like glue / Stick, because I’m / Stuck on you.”

“Stuck On You” also became a Top 10 R&B hit and a Top 30 country single for Presley.

“Cathy’s Clown” by The Everly Brothers

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“Cathy’s Clown” is on The Everly Brothers’ fourth studio album, A Date With The Everly Brothers. Don Everly wrote “Cathy’s Clown” by himself.

A No. 1 song for The Everly Brothers, “Cathy’s Clown” says, “I’ve gotta stand tall / You know a man can’t crawl / But when he knows you’re tellin’ lies / And he hears them passing by / He’s not a man at all / Don’t want your love anymore / Don’t want your kisses, that’s for sure / I die each time / I hear this sound / ‘Here he comes / That’s Cathy’s clown.’”

Also, in 1989, Reba McEntire had a No. 1 single with this song.

“I Want To Be Wanted” by Brenda Lee

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Before Brenda Lee became a country music superstar, she got her start in rock music. On Lee’s This Is…Brenda album is “I Want To Be Wanted”. The song became Lee’s second No. 1 single.

“I Want To Be Wanted” began as an Italian song, written by Pino Spotti and Alberto Testa. Kim Gannon later added the English lyrics. The song says, “When I am kissed / I want his lips to really kiss me / When we’re apart / I want his heart to really miss me / I want to know / He loves me so his eyes are misting. / That’s the way I want to be loved.“

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